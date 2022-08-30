Skip to main content
TX Forecast for Thursday, September 1, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;A stray thunderstorm;84;71;S;7;73%;68%;3

Abilene Dyess;A t-storm in spots;82;69;S;6;69%;66%;3

Alice;A t-storm around;91;74;E;8;78%;44%;4

Alpine;A shower and t-storm;73;63;ESE;8;80%;98%;3

Amarillo;Variable cloudiness;86;62;S;8;57%;31%;8

Angleton;Humid with a t-storm;92;74;NNW;5;74%;93%;6

Arlington;A t-storm around;88;75;ESE;6;66%;64%;4

Austin;A shower and t-storm;92;75;N;2;69%;96%;3

Austin Bergstrom;A shower and t-storm;90;74;E;5;73%;95%;4

Bay;Humid with a t-storm;90;74;N;5;78%;93%;6

Beaumont;A thunderstorm;92;76;NNE;6;72%;91%;7

Beeville;A shower and t-storm;89;74;SE;6;77%;89%;6

Borger;Variable cloudiness;90;66;S;7;52%;8%;7

Bowie;Humid;88;71;N;5;72%;44%;4

Breckenridge;A t-storm around;86;72;WSW;6;69%;64%;3

Brenham;A shower and t-storm;92;76;SE;5;75%;96%;7

Bridgeport;A t-storm around;87;71;SW;4;72%;64%;3

Brownsville;A t-storm in spots;93;77;E;9;68%;55%;7

Brownwood;A shower and t-storm;84;69;NNW;6;74%;99%;3

Burnet;A shower and t-storm;86;72;ENE;5;73%;91%;3

Canadian;Partly sunny;91;61;S;7;57%;11%;8

Castroville;A shower and t-storm;90;75;E;6;72%;99%;3

Childress;A t-storm around;88;68;ESE;8;60%;55%;3

Cleburne;A t-storm in spots;86;74;SSW;6;74%;67%;4

College Station;Humid with a t-storm;92;76;W;5;68%;88%;6

Comanche;A t-storm in spots;86;71;WNW;6;71%;65%;3

Conroe;A thunderstorm;93;74;NW;5;72%;91%;6

Corpus Christi;Humid with a t-storm;90;77;E;9;78%;88%;7

Corsicana;A t-storm in spots;89;75;ESE;6;71%;65%;4

Cotulla;A shower and t-storm;92;76;E;7;72%;93%;3

Dalhart;More clouds than sun;87;61;SSE;8;56%;3%;7

Dallas Love;A t-storm around;89;76;WSW;5;72%;64%;4

Dallas Redbird;A t-storm around;88;74;WSW;5;69%;64%;4

Dallas/Ft Worth;A t-storm around;90;76;WSW;6;65%;64%;4

Decatur;Variable clouds;88;72;W;6;65%;55%;3

Del Rio;A shower and t-storm;84;74;SSE;6;81%;98%;3

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A shower and t-storm;85;73;SE;6;80%;98%;3

Denton;Variable cloudiness;90;74;SSW;6;66%;55%;4

Dryden;A shower and t-storm;79;70;NE;7;78%;96%;3

Dumas;Variable clouds;85;61;S;7;57%;5%;7

Edinburg;A thunderstorm;95;77;E;10;61%;85%;9

El Paso;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;66;E;9;61%;57%;4

Ellington;Humid with a t-storm;90;76;N;6;74%;95%;6

Falfurrias;A t-storm around;89;73;E;7;68%;45%;5

Fort Hood;A shower and t-storm;88;73;N;5;72%;96%;3

Fort Worth;A t-storm around;89;75;ESE;6;64%;64%;4

Fort Worth Alliance;A t-storm around;90;74;WSW;7;71%;64%;3

Fort Worth Nas;A t-storm around;90;75;WSW;7;72%;64%;4

Fort Worth Spinks;A t-storm around;89;73;SSW;4;69%;64%;4

Fredericksburg;A shower and t-storm;84;70;NE;5;77%;93%;3

Gainesville;Partly sunny;90;73;SW;6;70%;44%;5

Galveston;Partly sunny;90;82;NNE;7;71%;77%;7

Gatesville;A stray thunderstorm;86;73;NNE;5;71%;68%;3

Georgetown;A shower and t-storm;90;73;E;5;72%;91%;3

Giddings;A shower and t-storm;90;73;SSE;5;74%;96%;5

Gilmer;A t-storm around;89;73;N;4;77%;55%;8

Graham;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;71;WSW;6;71%;66%;3

Granbury;A stray thunderstorm;87;72;WNW;6;69%;65%;3

Grand Prairie;A t-storm around;89;75;SE;6;66%;64%;4

Greenville;A t-storm around;90;74;SSE;6;64%;55%;5

Guadalupe Pass;A shower and t-storm;69;60;ENE;24;88%;98%;3

Hamilton;A stray thunderstorm;86;72;NNW;6;72%;76%;3

Harlingen;A thunderstorm;92;75;E;9;76%;83%;9

Hearne;A stray thunderstorm;91;75;ESE;5;72%;64%;5

Hebbronville;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;74;ESE;8;63%;56%;7

Henderson;A t-storm in spots;91;75;NE;5;71%;64%;8

Hereford;A t-storm around;84;60;SSW;7;60%;47%;4

Hillsboro;A t-storm in spots;89;75;SW;6;66%;73%;3

Hondo;A shower and t-storm;90;74;ENE;7;73%;94%;3

Houston;Humid with a t-storm;91;77;S;6;74%;99%;6

Houston (Hobby Airport);Humid with a t-storm;92;77;N;6;69%;95%;6

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Humid with a t-storm;90;78;NW;6;70%;99%;6

Houston / Southwest Airport;A p.m. t-storm;92;75;NW;5;74%;76%;6

Houston Clover;Humid with a t-storm;91;76;N;6;73%;95%;6

Houston Hooks;Some sun, a t-storm;94;75;NW;4;69%;97%;7

Houston Hull;Humid with a t-storm;92;76;NW;5;74%;97%;6

Houston Intercontinental;Humid with a t-storm;92;75;N;6;73%;97%;6

Huntsville;Some sun, a t-storm;94;75;NNE;5;71%;88%;6

Ingleside;A shower and t-storm;91;79;E;9;75%;93%;8

Jacksonville;A stray thunderstorm;88;74;NNE;4;74%;64%;8

Jasper;A stray thunderstorm;91;73;ENE;5;76%;64%;6

Junction;A shower and t-storm;82;70;NE;4;83%;93%;3

Kellyusa Airport;A shower and t-storm;90;75;ENE;6;72%;96%;3

Kerrville;A shower and t-storm;84;70;ENE;6;84%;93%;3

Killeen;A shower and t-storm;88;73;N;5;72%;96%;3

Killeen/Ft Hood;A shower and t-storm;87;73;N;5;75%;91%;3

Kingsville Nas;A t-storm in spots;91;76;E;9;76%;64%;8

La Grange;A shower and t-storm;92;74;S;5;77%;93%;5

Lago Vista;A shower and t-storm;91;72;ENE;3;72%;95%;3

Lancaster;A t-storm around;87;74;SE;5;70%;64%;3

Laredo;A stray thunderstorm;94;76;ESE;8;61%;64%;4

Llano;A shower and t-storm;86;72;NE;5;77%;93%;3

Longview;A t-storm around;90;74;NNE;5;72%;64%;8

Lubbock;A t-storm around;81;67;SW;8;73%;55%;3

Lufkin;A stray thunderstorm;91;74;NNW;4;73%;64%;6

Mcallen;A thunderstorm;96;78;E;10;63%;85%;9

Mcgregor;A stray thunderstorm;90;74;ENE;5;72%;66%;3

Mckinney;Humid;90;73;SW;5;71%;55%;4

Mesquite;A t-storm around;88;74;SE;6;69%;64%;6

Midland;A shower and t-storm;77;68;ESE;7;83%;98%;3

Midland Airpark;A shower and t-storm;77;68;ESE;7;83%;98%;3

Midlothian;A t-storm around;88;73;WNW;3;77%;64%;3

Mineola;A t-storm around;89;74;NE;4;77%;64%;5

Mineral Wells;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;72;WSW;7;67%;65%;3

Mount Pleasant;Humid;89;73;NW;5;70%;40%;8

Nacogdoches;A stray thunderstorm;91;73;NNE;5;74%;64%;8

New Braunfels;A shower and t-storm;90;75;E;6;73%;95%;3

Odessa;A thunderstorm;76;68;ESE;9;75%;96%;3

Orange;A thunderstorm;93;76;NNE;5;69%;85%;7

Palacios;A thunderstorm;91;77;NE;8;72%;91%;6

Palestine;A t-storm in spots;88;73;NE;5;73%;64%;7

Pampa;Mostly cloudy;88;63;SSE;8;50%;12%;7

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Variable cloudiness;90;62;SSE;5;48%;10%;7

Paris;Partly sunny;92;74;S;6;61%;44%;7

Pecos;A shower and t-storm;79;68;ESE;8;73%;100%;3

Perryton;Partly sunny;90;61;S;8;50%;5%;8

Plainview;A t-storm around;81;63;SSW;9;68%;55%;3

Pleasanton;A shower and t-storm;92;76;ESE;5;73%;95%;3

Port Aransas;A t-storm in spots;89;81;E;9;75%;73%;6

Port Isabel;A thunderstorm;90;79;E;10;71%;88%;9

Port Lavaca;A thunderstorm;92;76;ESE;8;71%;91%;7

Randolph AFB;A shower and t-storm;90;74;ENE;6;71%;95%;3

Robstown;A stray thunderstorm;91;77;E;8;76%;46%;6

Rockport;Humid with a t-storm;91;80;ESE;8;71%;88%;6

Rocksprings;A shower and t-storm;79;70;E;6;81%;93%;3

San Angelo;A shower and t-storm;82;69;E;5;75%;91%;3

San Antonio;A shower and t-storm;91;75;SE;7;72%;96%;3

San Antonio Stinson;A shower and t-storm;92;76;ENE;6;69%;96%;3

San Marcos;A shower and t-storm;90;74;ESE;6;72%;95%;4

Seminole;A shower and t-storm;78;67;ENE;10;74%;98%;2

Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny;91;74;SSW;6;66%;44%;7

Snyder;A t-storm in spots;79;69;SSW;9;73%;89%;3

Sonora;A shower and t-storm;80;69;E;6;82%;95%;3

Stephenville;A t-storm in spots;86;71;WSW;5;73%;88%;3

Sulphur Springs;Clouds and sun;90;75;SW;5;67%;44%;4

Sweetwater;A t-storm in spots;83;71;SSW;8;80%;73%;3

Temple;A t-storm in spots;89;73;ENE;5;73%;55%;3

Terrell;A t-storm around;89;74;ESE;6;71%;64%;5

Tyler;A t-storm around;90;76;NNE;5;73%;64%;8

Uvalde;A shower and t-storm;85;73;E;6;85%;97%;3

Vernon;More clouds than sun;91;71;SSW;8;59%;44%;3

Victoria;Humid with a t-storm;93;75;SE;7;76%;88%;6

Waco;A t-storm in spots;91;74;NE;5;71%;67%;3

Weslaco;A thunderstorm;94;76;E;10;60%;85%;8

Wharton;A thunderstorm;90;74;S;6;78%;88%;5

Wichita Falls;Variable cloudiness;90;72;SW;9;62%;44%;3

Wink;A shower and t-storm;77;68;ESE;9;78%;98%;3

Zapata;A t-storm around;98;78;ESE;7;58%;55%;5

