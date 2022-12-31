TX Forecast for Sunday, January 1, 2023

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Breezy in the p.m.;78;59;S;13;41%;10%;3

Abilene Dyess;Breezy in the p.m.;78;58;S;12;42%;9%;3

Alice;Partly sunny, warm;85;69;SSE;9;71%;17%;4

Alpine;Breezy in the p.m.;72;50;SW;11;30%;0%;4

Amarillo;High clouds, breezy;70;43;SSW;16;36%;55%;3

Angleton;Partly sunny, warm;81;69;SSE;11;81%;62%;2

Arlington;Periods of sun, warm;78;65;S;11;56%;56%;3

Austin;Turning cloudy, warm;76;67;SSE;7;79%;66%;3

Austin Bergstrom;Increasing clouds;77;67;SSE;9;80%;66%;3

Bay;Partly sunny, warm;80;68;SSE;9;87%;44%;2

Beaumont;Clouding up;78;68;SSE;9;85%;55%;2

Beeville;Mostly cloudy, warm;81;68;SSE;8;82%;18%;3

Borger;Mostly cloudy, mild;71;46;SSW;11;36%;63%;2

Bowie;Partly sunny, warm;74;60;S;9;55%;24%;3

Breckenridge;Partly sunny, warm;79;60;S;9;42%;12%;3

Brenham;Partly sunny, warm;77;69;SSE;8;82%;73%;2

Bridgeport;Partly sunny, warm;75;61;S;9;52%;56%;3

Brownsville;Warm with some sun;82;69;SSE;14;80%;14%;4

Brownwood;Partly sunny, warm;82;59;S;8;53%;27%;3

Burnet;Turning cloudy, warm;78;64;S;8;62%;65%;3

Canadian;Increasing clouds;67;42;S;7;49%;25%;3

Castroville;Mostly sunny;78;66;SE;6;76%;26%;4

Childress;Periods of sun, mild;73;47;SSW;9;42%;0%;3

Cleburne;Clouds and sun, warm;79;64;S;14;63%;66%;3

College Station;Partly sunny, warm;75;69;SSE;9;83%;74%;2

Comanche;Partly sunny, warm;81;60;S;11;49%;19%;3

Conroe;Turning out cloudy;78;68;SSE;8;83%;73%;2

Corpus Christi;Breezy in the p.m.;80;66;SSE;13;85%;19%;3

Corsicana;Partly sunny, warm;76;67;S;15;70%;66%;3

Cotulla;Mostly sunny, warm;85;67;SE;7;68%;0%;4

Dalhart;Breezy in the p.m.;67;38;SW;12;41%;26%;1

Dallas Love;Clouds and sun, warm;77;65;S;11;56%;56%;3

Dallas Redbird;Periods of sun, warm;76;65;S;11;59%;65%;3

Dallas/Ft Worth;Clouds and sun, warm;78;65;S;13;53%;65%;3

Decatur;Partly sunny, warm;75;62;S;10;52%;56%;3

Del Rio;Partly sunny, warm;80;61;SE;8;60%;0%;4

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clouds and sun, mild;78;60;ESE;8;66%;0%;4

Denton;Breezy in the p.m.;76;64;S;13;54%;66%;3

Dryden;Clouds and sun, mild;76;50;ESE;7;44%;0%;4

Dumas;Breezy;67;41;SSW;14;41%;57%;2

Edinburg;Breezy in the p.m.;85;70;SSE;13;68%;22%;4

El Paso;Cloudy;68;43;NW;9;49%;30%;2

Ellington;Partly sunny, warm;79;67;SSE;10;83%;55%;2

Falfurrias;Partly sunny, warm;85;70;SSE;9;64%;18%;4

Fort Hood;Clouding up, warm;78;65;S;11;70%;65%;3

Fort Worth;Periods of sun;78;64;S;12;51%;56%;3

Fort Worth Alliance;Breezy in the p.m.;76;64;S;13;53%;65%;3

Fort Worth Nas;Breezy in the a.m.;78;65;S;13;51%;66%;3

Fort Worth Spinks;Breezy in the a.m.;79;65;S;13;53%;66%;3

Fredericksburg;Clouds and sun, warm;78;63;S;9;63%;41%;3

Gainesville;Periods of sun, warm;74;60;S;11;55%;56%;3

Galveston;Turning cloudy;76;67;SSE;9;92%;42%;2

Gatesville;Clouds and sun, warm;79;64;S;10;63%;66%;3

Georgetown;Partly sunny;76;66;SSE;10;74%;66%;3

Giddings;Increasing clouds;76;67;SSE;8;80%;73%;2

Gilmer;Clouds and sun, mild;74;65;SSE;9;72%;65%;3

Graham;Periods of sun, warm;78;59;SSE;9;47%;16%;3

Granbury;Partly sunny, warm;79;62;S;10;57%;56%;3

Grand Prairie;Clouds and sun, warm;78;65;S;11;56%;65%;3

Greenville;Winds subsiding;76;64;S;15;60%;65%;3

Guadalupe Pass;Very windy;65;40;WSW;26;48%;9%;3

Hamilton;Partly sunny, warm;80;62;S;10;56%;41%;3

Harlingen;Increasingly windy;85;72;SSE;16;75%;17%;4

Hearne;Clouding up;75;68;SSE;8;83%;74%;2

Hebbronville;Partly sunny, warm;83;66;SSE;8;62%;19%;4

Henderson;Partly sunny;73;66;S;9;77%;73%;2

Hereford;Breezy;69;43;SSW;15;39%;26%;2

Hillsboro;Partly sunny, warm;77;66;S;14;67%;66%;3

Hondo;Mostly sunny, warm;77;64;ESE;7;75%;5%;4

Houston;Partly sunny, warm;80;68;SSE;9;80%;55%;2

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;85;72;SSE;9;68%;55%;2

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Warm with some sun;81;69;SSE;11;79%;55%;2

Houston / Southwest Airport;Warm with some sun;80;68;SSE;10;80%;55%;2

Houston Clover;Warm with some sun;80;69;SSE;10;78%;55%;2

Houston Hooks;Partly sunny, warm;79;70;SSE;9;80%;55%;2

Houston Hull;Partly sunny;82;70;SSE;10;78%;74%;2

Houston Intercontinental;Increasing clouds;79;68;SSE;9;80%;55%;2

Huntsville;Turning cloudy, warm;77;69;SSE;8;80%;74%;2

Ingleside;Periods of sun, warm;76;67;SSE;9;85%;28%;2

Jacksonville;Partly sunny;71;66;S;9;84%;55%;2

Jasper;Partly sunny, mild;75;67;SSE;7;89%;74%;2

Junction;Partly sunny, warm;83;60;S;7;56%;7%;3

Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny, warm;76;66;SE;6;84%;55%;3

Kerrville;Partly sunny, warm;78;62;SSE;8;67%;62%;3

Killeen;Clouding up, warm;78;65;S;11;70%;65%;3

Killeen/Ft Hood;Turning cloudy;77;66;S;11;70%;65%;3

Kingsville Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;85;70;SSE;12;78%;17%;4

La Grange;Thickening clouds;78;68;SSE;7;79%;55%;2

Lago Vista;Increasing clouds;77;64;S;7;70%;66%;3

Lancaster;Periods of sun, warm;76;65;S;12;63%;56%;3

Laredo;Mostly sunny, warm;84;65;SE;7;65%;1%;4

Llano;Partly sunny, warm;81;61;SSE;8;63%;41%;3

Longview;Clouds and sun, mild;74;66;S;10;73%;66%;3

Lubbock;Variable clouds;72;47;S;11;47%;0%;2

Lufkin;Clouding up, warm;74;68;SSE;8;84%;73%;2

Mcallen;Warm with sunshine;85;70;SSE;14;69%;23%;4

Mcgregor;Clouds and sun, warm;77;66;S;15;67%;65%;3

Mckinney;Periods of sun, warm;76;64;S;14;59%;56%;3

Mesquite;Clouds and sun, warm;76;64;S;12;62%;66%;3

Midland;Partly sunny;75;51;SSW;10;39%;0%;3

Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;75;51;SSW;10;39%;0%;3

Midlothian;Clouds and sun, warm;77;64;S;14;63%;66%;3

Mineola;Periods of sun, warm;74;67;SSE;10;69%;66%;3

Mineral Wells;Periods of sun, warm;78;60;S;11;57%;27%;3

Mount Pleasant;Clouds and sun, warm;75;65;S;11;65%;65%;3

Nacogdoches;Periods of sun, warm;73;67;SSE;9;86%;74%;2

New Braunfels;Warm with some sun;76;67;SSE;8;82%;66%;3

Odessa;Partly sunny, warm;74;50;S;9;38%;1%;3

Orange;Sunshine and warm;78;68;SSE;7;79%;55%;2

Palacios;Periods of sun, warm;77;68;SSE;8;90%;44%;2

Palestine;Clouds and sun, warm;73;67;SSE;9;81%;74%;2

Pampa;Mostly cloudy, mild;71;46;SSW;12;37%;25%;2

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy, mild;71;42;SSW;9;42%;26%;2

Paris;Clouds and sun, warm;75;62;S;14;62%;65%;3

Pecos;Partly sunny, warm;76;49;SW;5;40%;3%;3

Perryton;Mostly cloudy;63;38;SSW;7;56%;26%;2

Plainview;Breezy in the p.m.;71;44;SSW;14;46%;2%;2

Pleasanton;Mostly sunny, warm;80;69;SE;6;72%;26%;4

Port Aransas;Partly sunny;71;64;SSE;8;98%;28%;2

Port Isabel;Breezy in the p.m.;77;65;SSE;13;92%;13%;4

Port Lavaca;Clouds and sun, warm;76;67;SSE;9;91%;44%;2

Randolph AFB;Warm with some sun;75;66;SSE;6;84%;65%;3

Robstown;Clouds and sun, warm;83;69;SSE;12;77%;18%;3

Rockport;Partly sunny;73;64;SSE;8;94%;28%;2

Rocksprings;Partly sunny, warm;78;58;SSE;9;57%;1%;4

San Angelo;Partly sunny;80;59;S;9;45%;1%;3

San Antonio;Partly sunny;77;68;SSE;6;81%;64%;3

San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny, warm;77;68;SE;6;78%;41%;3

San Marcos;Partly sunny, warm;77;67;SSE;9;79%;66%;3

Seminole;Breezy in the p.m.;74;47;SSW;12;47%;2%;3

Sherman-Denison;Clouds and sun, warm;74;62;S;14;54%;56%;3

Snyder;Breezy in the p.m.;75;52;SSW;13;49%;4%;3

Sonora;Periods of sun, warm;78;56;SSE;8;59%;1%;3

Stephenville;Periods of sun, warm;79;60;S;9;49%;27%;3

Sulphur Springs;Periods of sun, warm;76;65;S;12;61%;66%;3

Sweetwater;Partly sunny, warm;79;57;S;14;39%;6%;3

Temple;Partly sunny, warm;77;66;S;15;67%;66%;3

Terrell;Partly sunny, warm;76;65;S;13;67%;66%;3

Tyler;Breezy in the a.m.;73;67;S;13;71%;66%;3

Uvalde;Partly sunny;77;62;ESE;7;72%;1%;4

Vernon;Periods of sun, warm;74;53;S;9;44%;1%;3

Victoria;Partly sunny, warm;80;68;SSE;10;80%;44%;2

Waco;Clouds and sun, warm;77;65;S;14;70%;66%;3

Weslaco;Sunshine and warm;84;71;SSE;15;70%;21%;4

Wharton;Increasing clouds;79;68;SSE;10;86%;55%;2

Wichita Falls;Partly sunny, warm;74;56;S;10;49%;10%;3

Wink;Partly sunny, mild;76;48;SSW;7;38%;3%;3

Zapata;Sunny and very warm;85;65;SE;6;65%;8%;4

