TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 8, 2019
_____
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
233 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
233 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
TXZ118-090915-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
233 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ159-090915-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
233 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
TXZ158-090915-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
233 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
TXZ104-090915-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
233 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
TXZ103-090915-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
233 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
TXZ093-090915-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
233 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
TXZ092-090915-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
233 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ091-090915-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
233 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ102-090915-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
233 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ101-090915-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
233 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ100-090915-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
233 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ115-090915-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
233 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ116-090915-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
233 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ117-090915-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
233 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ131-090915-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
233 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ132-090915-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
233 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ130-090915-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
233 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ129-090915-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
233 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ141-090915-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
233 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ142-090915-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
233 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ156-090915-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
233 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ157-090915-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
233 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ143-090915-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
233 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ144-090915-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
233 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
TXZ133-090915-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
233 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ134-090915-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
233 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
TXZ145-090915-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
233 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ146-090915-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
233 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ161-090915-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
233 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot, humid
with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
TXZ160-090915-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
233 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot, humid
with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
TXZ174-090915-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
233 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot, humid
with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs around 100. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
TXZ175-090915-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
233 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot, humid
with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
TXZ162-090915-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
233 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with
highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
TXZ147-090915-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
233 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot, humid
with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing
to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
TXZ148-090915-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
233 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with
highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
TXZ135-090915-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
233 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with
highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
TXZ122-090915-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
233 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 80. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
TXZ121-090915-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
233 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs around 100. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 80. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 115.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 115.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
TXZ120-090915-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
233 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 115.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 115.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
TXZ123-090915-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
233 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 115.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 115.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
TXZ105-090915-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
233 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South win