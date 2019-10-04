TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 3, 2019

_____

279 FPUS54 KFWD 040808

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

308 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

TXZ119-042115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

308 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ118-042115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

308 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ159-042115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

308 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ158-042115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

308 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around

90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ104-042115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

308 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ103-042115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

308 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ093-042115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

308 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Temperatures falling to around 80 in the afternoon.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ092-042115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

308 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 70s in the afternoon.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ091-042115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

308 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 70s in the afternoon.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ102-042115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

308 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ101-042115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

308 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 70s in the afternoon. South

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ100-042115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

308 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as warm with highs

in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon. South

winds around 5 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ115-042115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

308 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as warm with highs

in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ116-042115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

308 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ117-042115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

308 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ131-042115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

308 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ132-042115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

308 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ130-042115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

308 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ129-042115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

308 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ141-042115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

308 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ142-042115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

308 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ156-042115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

308 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ157-042115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

308 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ143-042115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

308 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ144-042115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

308 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ133-042115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

308 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ134-042115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

308 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ145-042115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

308 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ146-042115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

308 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ161-042115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

308 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ160-042115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

308 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ174-042115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

308 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as warm with highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ175-042115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

308 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ162-042115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

308 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ147-042115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

308 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ148-042115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

308 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ135-042115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

308 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ122-042115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

308 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ121-042115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

308 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ120-042115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

308 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ123-042115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

308 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as warm with highs

in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ105-042115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

308 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as warm with highs

in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ107-042115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

308 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as warm with highs

in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.