TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 11, 2019

_____

264 FPUS54 KFWD 120918

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

418 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

TXZ119-122130-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

418 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then sunny in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ118-122130-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

418 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Not as cool with lows

around 50. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.

South winds around 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ159-122130-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

418 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ158-122130-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

418 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. More humid with highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ104-122130-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

418 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ103-122130-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

418 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ093-122130-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

418 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ092-122130-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

418 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ091-122130-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

418 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ102-122130-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

418 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ101-122130-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

418 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ100-122130-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

418 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ115-122130-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

418 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ116-122130-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

418 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less

than 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ117-122130-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

418 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ131-122130-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

418 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ132-122130-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

418 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ130-122130-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

418 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ129-122130-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

418 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ141-122130-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

418 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ142-122130-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

418 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ156-122130-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

418 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 50. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. More humid with highs in the lower

80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ157-122130-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

418 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 50. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds

around 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. More humid with highs in the lower

80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ143-122130-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

418 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. More humid with highs in the lower

80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ144-122130-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

418 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Not as cool with lows

around 50. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming

mostly cloudy. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ133-122130-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

418 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Not as cool with lows

around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ134-122130-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

418 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then sunny in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ145-122130-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

418 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ146-122130-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

418 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ161-122130-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

418 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ160-122130-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

418 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. More humid with highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ174-122130-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

418 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ175-122130-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

418 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ162-122130-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

418 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Light and variable winds becoming east around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ147-122130-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

418 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 50.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ148-122130-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

418 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 50. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 pe