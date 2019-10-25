TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 24, 2019
_____
262 FPUS54 KFWD 250801
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
301 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
TXZ119-252115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
301 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Showers with possible thunderstorms and drizzle this
morning...then showers likely with areas of drizzle this
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. Showers likely in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Temperatures
steady in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in
the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ118-252115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
301 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Showers with patchy drizzle this morning...then a chance
of showers this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...then a chance
of showers after midnight. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Not as
cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ159-252115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
301 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy drizzle this
morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ158-252115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
301 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this
morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ104-252115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
301 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy drizzle
this morning...then areas of drizzle this afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Areas of drizzle. Showers in the evening...then
showers likely after midnight. Temperatures steady in the upper
40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ103-252115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
301 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Showers with possible thunderstorms and drizzle this
morning...then showers likely with areas of drizzle this
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. Showers likely in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Temperatures
steady in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs
in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows around 40.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ093-252115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
301 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Areas of drizzle
this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Areas of drizzle. Showers in the evening...then
showers likely after midnight. Temperatures steady in the upper
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ092-252115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
301 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy drizzle
this morning...then areas of drizzle this afternoon. Cooler with
highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Areas of drizzle. Showers in the evening...then
showers likely after midnight. Temperatures steady in the mid
40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs
in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows around 40.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ091-252115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
301 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms with patchy drizzle this
morning. Showers, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening...then a chance of showers
after midnight. Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in
the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ102-252115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
301 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Showers with patchy drizzle this morning...then showers
likely this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...then a chance
of showers after midnight. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Not as
cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ101-252115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
301 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with patchy drizzle this
morning...then a chance of showers this afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...then a chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ100-252115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
301 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a chance of
showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in
the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ115-252115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
301 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy drizzle this
morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in
the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows around 40.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ116-252115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
301 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy drizzle this
morning...then a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ117-252115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
301 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with patchy drizzle this
morning...then a chance of showers this afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ131-252115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
301 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy drizzle this
morning...then a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Much
cooler with highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows around 40.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ132-252115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
301 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy drizzle this
morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows around 40.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ130-252115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
301 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy drizzle this
morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ129-252115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
301 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows around 40.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ141-252115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
301 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs around 50. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ142-252115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
301 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid
50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Cooler with highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ156-252115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
301 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ157-252115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
301 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
this morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ143-252115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
301 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower
50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ144-252115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
301 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy drizzle this
morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ133-252115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
301 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with patchy drizzle this
morning...then a chance of showers this afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Not as
cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ134-252115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
301 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with patchy drizzle this
morning...then a chance of showers this afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...then a chance
of showers after midnight. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Not as
cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ145-252115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
301 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy drizzle this
morning...then a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Not as
cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ146-252115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
301 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with patchy drizzle this
morning...then a chance of showers with areas of drizzle this
afternoon. Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with areas of drizzle.
Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Not as
cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ161-252115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
301 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning...then a chance of
showers this afternoon. Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Temperatures steady in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Not as
cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ160-252115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
301 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this morning.
Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ174-252115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
301 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy drizzle
this morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs
around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Cold with lows around 40. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ175-252115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
301 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning...then a slight
chance of showers this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Not as
cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs
around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ162-252115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
301 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning...then a chance of
showers with areas of drizzle this afternoon. Much cooler with
highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with areas of drizzle.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ147-252115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
301 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Showers this morning...then a chance of showers with
areas of drizzle this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with areas of drizzle.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Not as
cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Part