TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 8, 2019
_____
631 FPUS54 KFWD 090911
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
311 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
TXZ119-092230-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
311 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs
in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning...then rain
likely in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower
60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 20 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in
the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with
lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind
chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ118-092230-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
311 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs
in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning...then rain
likely in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper
50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 20 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Brisk and much
colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill readings as low as
15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind
chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ159-092230-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
311 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs
in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...then
rain likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.
Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. South
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Brisk and much
colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Wind chill readings as low as 15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
Wind chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ158-092230-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
311 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...then
showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid
60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.
South winds around 5 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Brisk and much colder with lows around 30. Wind chill readings as
low as 15 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
Wind chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ104-092230-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
311 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs
in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Rain in the morning...then rain likely in the
afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 20 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in
the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Brisk and much
colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill readings as low as
15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind
chill readings as low as 10 above in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ103-092230-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
311 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs
in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Breezy and much cooler
with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling to around 40 in
the afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to
25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with
lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill
readings as low as 10 above in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ093-092230-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
311 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Rain in the morning...then rain likely in the
afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Temperatures falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph
in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Brisk and much
colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill readings as low as
10 above.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill
readings as low as 10 above in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ092-092230-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
311 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs
in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Rain in the morning...then a chance of rain in
the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs around 50.
Temperatures falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. North
winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind
gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with
lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill readings as
low as 10 above in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ091-092230-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
311 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with
highs in the upper 40s. Temperatures falling into the mid 30s in
the afternoon. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill readings as
low as 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill readings as
low as 10 above in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ102-092230-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
311 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with
highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 30s in
the afternoon. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around
35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with
lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill
readings as low as 10 above in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ101-092230-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
311 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures
falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. North winds 15 to
25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to
35 mph are possible.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill readings as
low as 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill
readings as low as 10 above in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ100-092230-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
311 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs
around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Temperatures
falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. North winds 15 to
25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to
35 mph are possible.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill readings as
low as 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ115-092230-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
311 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures
falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. North winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill
readings as low as 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill
readings as low as 10 above in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ116-092230-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
311 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures
falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. North winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with
lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill
readings as low as 10 above in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ117-092230-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
311 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning...then
rain likely in the afternoon. Windy and much cooler with highs in
the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 30s in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 20 to
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with
lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill
readings as low as 10 above in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ131-092230-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
311 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs
in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...then
rain likely in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the
upper 50s. Temperatures falling to around 40 in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 20 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with
lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind
chill readings as low as 10 above in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ132-092230-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
311 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs
in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...then
rain likely in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler with highs
around 60. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 25 to
35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in
the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Brisk and much
colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill readings as low as
10 above.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind
chill readings as low as 10 above in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ130-092230-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
311 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in
the upper 50s. Temperatures falling to around 40 in the
afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 20 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Brisk and much
colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill readings as low as
10 above.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind
chill readings as low as 10 above in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ129-092230-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
311 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
morning...then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy and much
cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the
mid 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting
to the north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to
35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Brisk and much
colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill readings as low as
5 above.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill
readings as low as 5 above in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ141-092230-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
311 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler with
highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s
in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 25 to
35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in
the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Brisk and much
colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill readings as low as
5 above.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind
chill readings as low as 5 above in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ142-092230-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
311 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in
the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the
afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 20 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Brisk and much
colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Wind
chill readings as low as 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
Wind chill readings as low as 10 above in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ156-092230-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
311 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...then
showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower
60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Brisk and much
colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Wind
chill readings as low as 15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
Wind chill readings as low as 10 above in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ157-092230-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
311 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...then
rain likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.
Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Brisk and much
colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Wind chill readings as low as 15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
Wind chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ143-092230-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
311 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...then
rain likely in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the
lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 20 to
25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the
evening. Brisk and much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind
chill readings as low as 10 above after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind
chill readings as low as 10 above in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ144-092230-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
311 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...then
rain likely in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the
lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the
evening. Brisk and much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Wind
chill readings as low as 10 above after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind
chill readings as low as 10 above in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ133-092230-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
311 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs
in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...then
rain likely in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs around
60. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 20 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in
the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Brisk and much
colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill readings as low as
15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind
chill readings as low as 10 above in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ134-092230-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
311 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs
in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely in the morning...then rain in the
afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures
falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the
evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Brisk and much
colder with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings as low as
15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind
chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ145-092230-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
311 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs
in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...then
rain likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.
Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Brisk and much
colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Wind chill readings as low as 15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind
chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ146-092230-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
311 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs
in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...A chance of showers in the morning...then rain in
the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures
falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to
10 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Brisk and much
colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Wind chill readings as low as 15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind
chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ161-092230-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
311 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...A chance of showers in the morning...then showers
in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures
falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to
10 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening...then
a chance of rain after midnight. Brisk and much colder with lows
around 30. Chance of rain 60 percent. Wind chill readings as low
as 15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
Wind chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ160-092230-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
311 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs
in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...A chance of showers in the morning...then showers
in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures
falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. South winds around
5 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Brisk and much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill
readings as low as 15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
Wind chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ174-092230-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
311 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs
in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds becoming south around
5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...then
showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid
60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.
South winds around 5 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening...then a
chance of rain after midnight. Breezy and much colder with lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill readings
around 20 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ175-092230-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
311 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs
in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds becoming southwest
around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...A chance of showers in the morning...then showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling
into the upper 50s in the afternoon. South winds around 5 mph
becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening...then a
chance of rain after midnight. Breezy and much colder with lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
Wind chill readings around 20 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ162-092230-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
311 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs
in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...A chance of showers in the morning...then showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into
the upper 50s in the afternoon. South winds around 5 mph becoming
northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening...then a
chance of rain after midnight. Much colder with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. Wind chill readings around 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
Wind chill readings around 20 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ147-092230-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
311 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...A chance of showers in the morning...then showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into
the lower 50s in the afternoon. South winds around 5 mph becoming
northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening...then
a chance of rain after midnight. Much colder with lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Wind chill readings as low
as 15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
Wind chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ148-092230-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
311 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...A chance of showers in the morning...then showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into
the mid 50s in the afternoon. South winds around 5 mph becoming
northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening...then a chance of rain after
midnight. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent. Wind chill readings around 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
Wind chill readings around 20 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ135-092230-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
311 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely in the morning...then rain in the
afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures
falling to around 50 in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening...then
a slight chance of rain after midnight. Much colder with lows
around 30. Chance of rain 60 percent. Wind chill readings as low
as 15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Wind
chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ122-092230-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
311 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs
in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Showers in the morning...then rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the
upper 40s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Much colder with
lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill
readings as low as 15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind
chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ121-092230-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
311 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs
in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds around 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Showers in the morning...then rain in the
afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. South
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the
evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Brisk and much
colder with l