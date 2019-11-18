TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 17, 2019
_____
659 FPUS54 KFWD 180909
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
TXZ119-182315-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ118-182315-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows
around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ159-182315-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows
in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ158-182315-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows
in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ104-182315-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows
around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ103-182315-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in
the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ093-182315-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy
with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in
the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ092-182315-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the lower
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in
the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ091-182315-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the lower
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in
the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ102-182315-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in
the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ101-182315-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the lower
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ100-182315-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with
highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ115-182315-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the lower
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler
with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ116-182315-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the lower
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler
with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ117-182315-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in
the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ131-182315-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ132-182315-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ130-182315-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ129-182315-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler
with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ141-182315-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with
highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ142-182315-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with
highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ156-182315-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs around 60. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ157-182315-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs around 60. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ143-182315-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ144-182315-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ133-182315-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows
around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ134-182315-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows
in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ145-182315-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows
in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ146-182315-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows
in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ161-182315-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows
in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ160-182315-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows
in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ174-182315-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows
in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ175-182315-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows
in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ162-182315-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Not as cool with
lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows
in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ147-182315-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows
in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ148-182315-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Not as cool with lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ135-182315-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Not as cool with lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows
in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ122-182315-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Not as cool with lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures
falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows
in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ121-182315-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs around 60. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows
in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ120-182315-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.