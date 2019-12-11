TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 10, 2019

_____

553 FPUS54 KFWD 110849

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

249 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

TXZ119-112300-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

249 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ118-112300-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

249 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ159-112300-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

249 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting

to the southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ158-112300-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

249 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ104-112300-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

249 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ103-112300-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

249 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ093-112300-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

249 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ092-112300-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

249 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ091-112300-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

249 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ102-112300-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

249 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ101-112300-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

249 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ100-112300-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

249 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ115-112300-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

249 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ116-112300-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

249 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ117-112300-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

249 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ131-112300-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

249 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ132-112300-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

249 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ130-112300-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

249 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs

in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ129-112300-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

249 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ141-112300-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

249 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs

in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ142-112300-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

249 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ156-112300-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

249 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ157-112300-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

249 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ143-112300-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

249 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ144-112300-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

249 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ133-112300-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

249 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ134-112300-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

249 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ145-112300-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

249 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ146-112300-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

249 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ161-112300-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

249 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ160-112300-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

249 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ174-112300-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

249 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then clearing. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ175-112300-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

249 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then clearing. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ162-112300-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

249 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ147-112300-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

249 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ148-112300-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

249 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ135-112300-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

249 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ122-112300-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

249 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs

in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ121-112300-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

249 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ120-112300-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

249 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ123-112300-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

249 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ105-112300-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

249 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ107-112300-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

249 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ106-112300-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

249 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ095-112300-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

249 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Colder with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ094-112300-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

249 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

