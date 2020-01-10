TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 9, 2020
_____
557 FPUS54 KFWD 100956
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
TXZ119-102215-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST TODAY THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...
.TODAY...A slight chance of showers this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be
severe with heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall in the evening.
Much colder. Less humid with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
in the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ118-102215-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST TODAY THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...
.TODAY...A slight chance of showers this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be
severe with heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with heavy rainfall. Much colder. Less humid with lows in the
lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to
20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with
highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in
the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ159-102215-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...A slight chance of showers this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in
the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around
40.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ158-102215-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in
the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower
50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ104-102215-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST TODAY THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...
.TODAY...A slight chance of showers this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be
severe with heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall in the evening.
Much colder. Less humid with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow in the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. No snow
accumulation expected. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Wind chill readings as low as 19.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the
mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ103-102215-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST TODAY THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...
.TODAY...A slight chance of showers this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be
severe with heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible this
afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a
slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe with heavy rainfall. No snow accumulation expected.
Much colder. Less humid with lows in the lower 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow in the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. A light
dusting of snow possible. Much cooler with highs in the lower
40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Wind chill readings as low as 17.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the
mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in
the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ093-102215-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST TODAY THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...
.TODAY...A slight chance of showers this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a
chance of snow, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy
rainfall in the evening. No snow accumulation expected. Much
colder. Less humid with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. A light dusting
of snow possible. Much cooler with highs around 40. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Wind chill readings as low as 17.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the
lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in
the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ092-102215-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...A slight chance of showers this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. No snow accumulation expected. Much
colder. Less humid with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow in the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Around
half an inch of snow accumulation possible. Much cooler with
highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings as low as
15 in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the
lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in
the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ091-102215-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...then
showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. No snow accumulation expected. Much
colder. Less humid with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 19 after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Around half an
inch of snow accumulation possible. Much cooler with highs in the
lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings as low as 15 in the
morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the
lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in
the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ102-102215-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...A slight chance of showers this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. No snow accumulation expected. Much
colder. Less humid with lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. A light
dusting of snow possible. Much cooler with highs in the lower
40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Wind chill readings as low as 17 in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the
lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in
the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ101-102215-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. No snow accumulation expected.
Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 19 after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. A light
dusting of snow possible. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Wind chill readings as low as 16 in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the
lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in
the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ100-102215-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning...
then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow after
midnight. No snow accumulation expected. Much colder with lows in
the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph
after midnight. Wind chill readings as low as 18 after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. A light
dusting of snow possible. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Wind chill readings as low as 16 in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around
30.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in
the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ115-102215-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Much colder with lows around 30. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings
as low as 18 in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ116-102215-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 70.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Much colder with lows
in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings
as low as 18 in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ117-102215-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. No snow accumulation expected.
Much colder. Less humid with lows in the lower 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with
highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings as low as
18 in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in
the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ131-102215-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Much colder. Less humid with lows in the lower 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ132-102215-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Much colder. Less humid with lows in the lower 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ130-102215-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings
as low as 19 in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ129-102215-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings
as low as 18 in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ141-102215-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ142-102215-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs around 50.
$$
TXZ156-102215-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower
50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the
upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ157-102215-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the
upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs around 50. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ143-102215-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Much colder. Less humid with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs around 50.
$$
TXZ144-102215-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Much colder. Less humid with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs around 50. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ133-102215-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...A slight chance of showers this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Much colder. Less humid with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ134-102215-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...A slight chance of showers this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Much cooler. Less
humid with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs around 50. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ145-102215-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...A slight chance of showers this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in
the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs around 50. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ146-102215-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...then
showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Much cooler. Less
humid with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Cooler with lows in
the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ161-102215-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...then
showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Much cooler. Less
humid with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ160-102215-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...then
showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Much cooler. Less
humid with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ174-102215-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Much cooler. Less
humid with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ175-102215-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...then
showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Much cooler. Less
humid with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much
cooler with highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ162-102215-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...then
showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the
lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Much
cooler with highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ147-102215-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...then
showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Much cooler. Less
humid with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Much
cooler with hig