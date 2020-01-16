TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 15, 2020

_____

401 FPUS54 KFWD 160904

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

304 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

TXZ119-162245-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

304 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler.

Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with a

chance of showers. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of rain in the

morning...then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Rain

likely in the evening...then a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ118-162245-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

304 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

.TODAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in

the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight.

Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of rain in the

morning...then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ159-162245-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

304 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers

this morning...then showers likely this afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of rain in

the morning...then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Rain

likely in the evening...then a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ158-162245-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

304 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers

this morning...then showers likely this afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with a

chance of showers. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of rain in

the morning...then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

rain in the evening...then a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ104-162245-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

304 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely this morning...

then showers this afternoon. Much cooler. Temperatures steady in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in

the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight.

Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of rain in the

morning...then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain in the evening...

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ103-162245-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

304 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely this morning...

then showers this afternoon. Much cooler. Temperatures steady in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in

the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight.

Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of rain in the

morning...then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ093-162245-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

304 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely this morning...

then showers this afternoon. Much cooler. Temperatures steady in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in

the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight.

Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of rain in the

morning...then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain in the evening...

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ092-162245-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

304 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely this morning...

then showers this afternoon. Much cooler. Temperatures steady in

the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northeast around

10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...then

showers likely after midnight. Temperatures steady in the lower

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain likely in the morning...

then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ091-162245-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

304 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely this morning...

then showers this afternoon. Much cooler. Temperatures steady in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...then

showers likely after midnight. Temperatures steady in the lower

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain likely in the morning...

then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ102-162245-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

304 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

.TODAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much

cooler. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely.

Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain likely in the morning...

then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ101-162245-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

304 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

.TODAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...then

showers likely after midnight. Temperatures steady in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain likely in the morning...

then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ100-162245-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

304 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

.TODAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much

cooler with highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...then

showers likely after midnight. Temperatures steady around 40.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the west after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ115-162245-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

304 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

.TODAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely.

Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain likely in the morning...

then rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the west after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ116-162245-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

304 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

.TODAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely.

Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain likely in the morning...

then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ117-162245-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

304 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

.TODAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in

the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight.

Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain likely in the morning...

then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ131-162245-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

304 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

.TODAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in

the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight.

Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of rain in the

morning...then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ132-162245-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

304 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely this morning...

then showers this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of rain in the

morning...then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ130-162245-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

304 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely this morning...

then showers this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in

the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight.

Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of rain in the

morning...then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ129-162245-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

304 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

.TODAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain likely in the morning...

then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ141-162245-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

304 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely this morning...

then showers this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of rain in the

morning...then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ142-162245-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

304 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely. Much

cooler with highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in

the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight.

Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of rain in the

morning...then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ156-162245-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

304 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in

the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight.

Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of rain in the

morning...then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of rain in the evening...then a slight chance of rain

after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ157-162245-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

304 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers

this morning...then showers likely this afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of rain in the

morning...then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of rain in the evening...then a slight chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ143-162245-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

304 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in

the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight.

Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of rain in the

morning...then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ144-162245-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

304 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of rain in the

morning...then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Rain

likely in the evening...then a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ133-162245-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

304 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with highs

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with a

chance of showers. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of rain in the

morning...then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Rain

likely in the evening...then a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ134-162245-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

304 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely. Much

cooler. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of rain in

the morning...then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Rain

likely in the evening...then a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ145-162245-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

304 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely. Much

cooler. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with a

chance of showers. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of rain in

the morning...then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Rain

likely in the evening...then a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ146-162245-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

304 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely. Much

cooler. Temperatures steady in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. East

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of

rain in the morning...then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Rain likely

in the evening...then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ161-162245-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

304 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler. Temperatures

steady around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of

rain in the morning...then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Rain likely

in the evening...then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ160-162245-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

304 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of

rain in the morning...then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ174-162245-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

304 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of

rain in the morning...then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ175-162245-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

304 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of

rain in the morning...then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ162-162245-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

304 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ147-162245-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

304 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with isolated

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Much cooler. Temperatures

steady in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Rain likely

in the evening...then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ148-162245-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

304 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with isolated

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50. East winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ135-162245-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

304 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely this

morning...then a chance of showers this afternoon. Much cooler

with highs around 60. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of

rain in the morning...then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds aro