TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, February 7, 2020
949 FPUS54 KFWD 080912
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
TXZ119-082215-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with possible thunderstorms
and drizzle in the morning...then showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning...then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ118-082215-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle with possible showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely in the evening...then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cold
with lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around
50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ159-082215-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms
with patchy drizzle in the morning...then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the
evening...then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs around 50. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ158-082215-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms
with patchy drizzle in the morning...then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ104-082215-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle after midnight. Not as
cool with lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with possible drizzle and
thunderstorms in the morning...then showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cold
with lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning...then a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ103-082215-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle after midnight. Not as
cool with lows around 50. Temperature rising into the mid 50s
after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle with possible showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely in the evening...then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cold
with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...
then showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows around 40.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning...then a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Cold with lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ093-082215-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
areas of drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with possible drizzle and
thunderstorms in the morning...then showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely in the evening...then a chance of showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then
a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...
then showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning...then a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ092-082215-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
areas of drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with possible drizzle and
thunderstorms in the morning...then showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely in the evening...then a chance of showers after
midnight. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...
then showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning...then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ091-082215-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
areas of drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of drizzle and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...
then showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning...then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ102-082215-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle after midnight. Not as
cool with lows around 50. Temperature rising into the mid 50s
after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle with possible showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Colder with
lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cold
with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...
then showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning...then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ101-082215-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper
40s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms with possible drizzle in the morning...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with
highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...
then showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning...then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ100-082215-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper
40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. A slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Warmer with highs around
70. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Colder with lows
in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...
then showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning...then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ115-082215-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the mid
50s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. A slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Warmer with highs in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Colder with lows
in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...
then showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning...then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ116-082215-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as
cool with lows around 50. Temperature rising into the mid 50s
after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms with possible drizzle in the morning...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with
highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cold
with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Cold with lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning...then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ117-082215-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the mid
50s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms with possible drizzle in the morning...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cold
with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Cold with lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ131-082215-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph
becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the mid
50s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms with possible drizzle in the morning...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid
with highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cold
with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around
50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ132-082215-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the mid
50s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms with possible drizzle in the morning...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid
with highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cold
with lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening...then showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Cold with lows
in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold
with lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ130-082215-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the mid
50s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms with possible drizzle in the morning...then partly
sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cold
with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around
50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ129-082215-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as
cool with lows around 50. Temperature rising into the mid 50s
after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. A slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Colder with lows
in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning...then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ141-082215-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s
after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms with possible drizzle in the morning...then partly
sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cold
with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening...then showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Cold with lows
in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ142-082215-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms with possible drizzle in the morning...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid
with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cold
with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ156-082215-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s
after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
with possible drizzle in the morning...then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy
with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 40.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ157-082215-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s
after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
with possible drizzle in the morning...then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely in the evening...then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy
with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ143-082215-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s
after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms with possible drizzle in the morning...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid
with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cold
with lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening...then showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Cold with lows
in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ144-082215-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
with possible drizzle in the morning...then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely in the evening...then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening...then showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Cold with lows
around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ133-082215-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
with possible drizzle in the morning...then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely in the evening...then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cold
with lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening...then showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Cold with lows
around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around
50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ134-082215-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with possible thunderstorms
and drizzle in the morning...then showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the
evening...then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening...then showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ145-082215-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
with possible drizzle in the morning...then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the
evening...then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening...then showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ146-082215-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs
in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the
evening...then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the morning...
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ161-082215-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm in the morning...then showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after
midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy
with showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the morning...
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ160-082215-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with possible thunderstorms
and drizzle in the morning...then showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the morning...
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ174-082215-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with possible thunderstorms
and drizzle in the morning...then showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after
midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms
in the morning...then isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.