TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 6, 2020

_____

896 FPUS54 KFWD 070931

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

TXZ119-071045-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ118-071045-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ159-071045-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ158-071045-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated sprinkles this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated sprinkles in the evening...

then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ104-071045-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ103-071045-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ093-071045-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ092-071045-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 70.

$$

TXZ091-071045-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ102-071045-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ101-071045-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ100-071045-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ115-071045-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ116-071045-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ117-071045-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ131-071045-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ132-071045-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ130-071045-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ129-071045-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ141-071045-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ142-071045-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with isolated

sprinkles this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated sprinkles in the evening...

then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ156-071045-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated sprinkles this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated sprinkles in the evening...

then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ157-071045-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated sprinkles this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated sprinkles in the evening...

then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ143-071045-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with isolated

sprinkles this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated sprinkles in the evening...

then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ144-071045-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ133-071045-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ134-071045-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ145-071045-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ146-071045-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ161-071045-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ160-071045-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ174-071045-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated sprinkles this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated sprinkles in the evening...

then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ175-071045-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ162-071045-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

331 AM CST Sat