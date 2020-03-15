TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 14, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms with patchy drizzle.

A chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A slight

chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms with patchy drizzle.

A chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

with possible drizzle this morning...then a chance of showers

this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the morning...then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with possible thunderstorms

and drizzle this morning...then a slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely

in the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning...

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms with patchy drizzle.

A chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening...then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound

and Flower Mound

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms with patchy drizzle.

A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms with patchy drizzle.

A slight chance of showers this morning...then a chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the morning...then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows

around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with possible

thunderstorms and drizzle. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Temperatures steady in the

lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler with

lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms with patchy drizzle.

A chance of showers this morning...then showers likely this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Temperatures

steady in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms with patchy drizzle.

A chance of showers this morning...then showers likely this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows

around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms with patchy drizzle.

A chance of showers this morning...then showers likely this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Temperatures

steady in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms with patchy drizzle.

Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms with patchy drizzle.

A chance of showers this morning...then showers likely this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms with patchy drizzle.

A chance of showers this morning...then showers likely this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Temperatures

steady in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms with patchy drizzle.

A chance of showers this morning...then showers likely this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with possible

thunderstorms and drizzle. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with possible

thunderstorms and drizzle. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning...then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A slight

chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with possible

thunderstorms and drizzle. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning...then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 50.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A slight

chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms with patchy drizzle.

A chance of showers this morning...then showers likely this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning...then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with possible

thunderstorms and drizzle. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 50.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A slight

chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with possible

thunderstorms and drizzle. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A slight

chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms with patchy drizzle this morning.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms with patchy drizzle this morning.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the morning...then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in

the evening...then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with possible

thunderstorms and drizzle. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A slight

chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with possible

thunderstorms and drizzle. Cooler with highs around 60. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning...then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of

showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with possible

thunderstorms and drizzle. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A slight

chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with possible

thunderstorms and drizzle. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance

of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with possible

thunderstorms and drizzle. Much cooler with highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the upper

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

319 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms with patchy drizzle this morning.

Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows