TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 24, 2020
_____
449 FPUS54 KFWD 250801
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
301 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020
TXZ119-252200-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
301 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ118-252200-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
301 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ159-252200-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
301 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ158-252200-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
301 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ104-252200-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
301 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ103-252200-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
301 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ093-252200-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
301 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ092-252200-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
301 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Cooler
with highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ091-252200-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
301 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Cooler
with highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ102-252200-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
301 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Cooler
with highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ101-252200-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
301 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Cooler
with highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ100-252200-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
301 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Cooler
with highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ115-252200-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
301 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Cooler
with highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ116-252200-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
301 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ117-252200-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
301 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Cooler
with highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ131-252200-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
301 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ132-252200-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
301 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ130-252200-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
301 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Cooler
with highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ129-252200-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
301 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Cooler
with highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ141-252200-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
301 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Cooler
with highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ142-252200-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
301 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ156-252200-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
301 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ157-252200-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
301 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ143-252200-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
301 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ144-252200-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
301 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ133-252200-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
301 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ134-252200-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
301 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ145-252200-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
301 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ146-252200-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
301 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ161-252200-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
301 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ160-252200-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
301 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ174-252200-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
301 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ175-252200-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
301 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ162-252200-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
301 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ147-252200-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
301 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ148-252200-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
301 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ135-252200-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
301 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ122-252200-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
301 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ121-252200-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
301 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ120-252200-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
301 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly