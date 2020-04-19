TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 18, 2020
_____
017 FPUS54 KFWD 190818
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020
TXZ119-192115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer with highs
around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ118-192115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.
Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ159-192115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers and thunderstorms this
morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Much warmer with
highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
west this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ158-192115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Much warmer with
highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
west 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ104-192115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ103-192115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ093-192115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ092-192115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ091-192115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing.
Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ102-192115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon.
Much warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ101-192115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this
afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing.
Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ100-192115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Much warmer
with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ115-192115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Much warmer
with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ116-192115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this
afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ117-192115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.
Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing.
Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ131-192115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.
Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing.
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ132-192115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this
morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Much warmer with
highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
west this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ130-192115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this afternoon. Much
warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Showers
and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ129-192115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Much warmer
with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ141-192115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this afternoon. Much
warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ142-192115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this
afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ156-192115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this
afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ157-192115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this
afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ143-192115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this
afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ144-192115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then mostly
sunny this afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ133-192115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.
Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ134-192115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then partly
sunny this afternoon. Warmer with highs around 80. South winds
5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ145-192115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then mostly
sunny this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west this afternoon. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ146-192115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe this morning. Warmer with highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ161-192115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ160-192115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Much warmer with
highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
west this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ174-192115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely this morning...then mostly sunny this
afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ175-192115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely this morning...then mostly sunny this
afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ162-192115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ147-192115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
this morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible this morning.
Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ148-192115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe this morning. Locally
heavy rainfall possible this morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ135-192115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe this morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ122-192115-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. Showers and
thunderstorms likely this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ121-192115-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. Showers and
thunderstorms likely this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ120-192115-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lo