TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 19, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
340 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
TXZ119-202115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
340 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ118-202115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
340 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ159-202115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
340 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Patchy fog
this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ158-202115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
340 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Patchy fog
this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ104-202115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
340 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ103-202115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
340 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ093-202115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
340 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ092-202115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
340 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ091-202115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
340 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ102-202115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
340 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ101-202115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
340 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ100-202115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
340 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ115-202115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
340 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ116-202115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
340 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Showers
and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ117-202115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
340 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ131-202115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
340 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs around 80.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ132-202115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
340 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs around 80.
South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ130-202115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
340 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ129-202115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
340 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Areas of fog
this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ141-202115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
340 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Areas of fog
this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ142-202115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
340 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Areas of fog
this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ156-202115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
340 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Areas of fog
this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ157-202115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
340 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Areas of fog
this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs around 80.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ143-202115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
340 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Areas of fog
this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ144-202115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
340 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Patchy fog
this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ133-202115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
340 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ134-202115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
340 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ145-202115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
340 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ146-202115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
340 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around
80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ161-202115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
340 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ160-202115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
340 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Areas of fog
this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ174-202115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
340 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Patchy fog
this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ175-202115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
340 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Areas of fog
this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph becoming
southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ162-202115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
340 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Areas of fog
this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ147-202115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
340 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around
80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ148-202115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
340 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. East
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ135-202115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
340 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around
80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ122-202115-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
340 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ121-202115-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
340 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around
80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ120-202115-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
340 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ105-202115-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
340 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ123-202115-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
340 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s