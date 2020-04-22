TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 21, 2020

_____

984 FPUS54 KFWD 220910

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

410 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020

TXZ119-222115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

410 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers

and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ118-222115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

410 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ159-222115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

410 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers

and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 80.

South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ158-222115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

410 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ104-222115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

410 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers

and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ103-222115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

410 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ093-222115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

410 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ092-222115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

410 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to

the south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ091-222115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

410 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny. A

chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ102-222115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

410 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ101-222115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

410 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then clearing. A 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ100-222115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

410 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west

15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ115-222115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

410 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 15 to

20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ116-222115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

410 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. A 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ117-222115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

410 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ131-222115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

410 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ132-222115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

410 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ130-222115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

410 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ129-222115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

410 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 15 to

20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ141-222115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

410 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ142-222115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

410 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ156-222115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

410 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ157-222115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

410 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ143-222115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

410 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ144-222115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

410 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ133-222115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

410 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ134-222115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

410 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then clear after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ145-222115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

410 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming clear.

Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ146-222115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

410 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west

around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ161-222115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

410 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly clear

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ160-222115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

410 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ174-222115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

410 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...then

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ175-222115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

410 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning...

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ162-222115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

410 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning...

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ147-222115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

410 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...then

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ148-222115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

410 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning...

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ135-222115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

410 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ122-222115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

410 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west

around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ121-222115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

410 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ120-222115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

410 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers

and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph increasing to

around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ105-222115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

410 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ123-222115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

410 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ107-222115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

410 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening...then mostly clear after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ106-222115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

410 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ095-222115-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

410 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 131 IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ094-222115-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

410 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 131 IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs