TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 18, 2020
_____
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
335 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
335 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then mostly
cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
TXZ118-192130-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
335 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then mostly
cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ159-192130-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
335 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
TXZ158-192130-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
335 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
TXZ104-192130-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
335 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ103-192130-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
335 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ093-192130-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
335 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ092-192130-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
335 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ091-192130-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
335 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ102-192130-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
335 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ101-192130-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
335 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ100-192130-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
335 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
TXZ115-192130-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
335 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing
to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ116-192130-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
335 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ117-192130-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
335 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ131-192130-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
335 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ132-192130-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
335 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ130-192130-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
335 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ129-192130-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
335 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper
90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ141-192130-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
335 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ142-192130-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
335 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
TXZ156-192130-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
335 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
TXZ157-192130-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
335 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
TXZ143-192130-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
335 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ144-192130-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
335 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
TXZ133-192130-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
335 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ134-192130-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
335 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
TXZ145-192130-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
335 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
TXZ146-192130-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
335 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
TXZ161-192130-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
335 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
TXZ160-192130-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
335 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
TXZ174-192130-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
335 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ175-192130-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
335 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.