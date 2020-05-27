TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 26, 2020
_____
066 FPUS54 KFWD 270812
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
TXZ119-272115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ118-272115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this
morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ159-272115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the
south this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ158-272115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the mid 80s. Temperatures falling into the lower 80s
this afternoon. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south
this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West
winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ104-272115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ103-272115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this
morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ093-272115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ092-272115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this
morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ091-272115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this
morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ102-272115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this
morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ101-272115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this
morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast this afternoon. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ100-272115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this
morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast this afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ115-272115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning...
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
east this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ116-272115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this
morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ117-272115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this
morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast this afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ131-272115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this
morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast this afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ132-272115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this
morning...then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east
this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ130-272115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this
morning...then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in
the lower 80s. Temperatures falling into the mid 70s this
afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east this
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to
the north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ129-272115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers this
morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east this afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to
the north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ141-272115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers this
morning...then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures
falling into the mid 70s this afternoon. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the south after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to
the north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ142-272115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers this
morning...then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the
lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the
north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ156-272115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the mid 80s. Temperatures falling into the upper 70s
this afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the
south this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower
60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph shifting
to the north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ157-272115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures falling into the upper 70s
this afternoon. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast
this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ143-272115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers this
morning...then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph shifting
to the north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ144-272115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers this
morning...then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east this afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ133-272115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this
morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds around
5 mph shifting to the north this afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ134-272115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ145-272115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then mostly cloudy with
showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ146-272115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ161-272115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ160-272115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the
south this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ174-272115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West
winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ175-272115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ162-272115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Light
and variable winds becoming northwest around 5 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ147-272115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ148-272115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ135-272115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ122-272115-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ121-272115-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ120-272115-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ105-272115-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ123-272115-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ107-272115-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this
morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ106-272115-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this
morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ095-272115-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
312 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid