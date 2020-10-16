TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 15, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
326 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
TXZ119-162115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
326 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the upper
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ118-162115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
326 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with
lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
around 80.
$$
TXZ159-162115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
326 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the upper
60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ158-162115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
326 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the upper
60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ104-162115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
326 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ103-162115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
326 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with
lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ093-162115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
326 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ092-162115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
326 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. More humid with lows
in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ091-162115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
326 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. More humid with lows
in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ102-162115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
326 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. More humid with lows
in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny with
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ101-162115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
326 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. More humid with lows
in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ100-162115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
326 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ115-162115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
326 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ116-162115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
326 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. More humid with lows
in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ117-162115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
326 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. More humid with lows
in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
around 80.
$$
TXZ131-162115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
326 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. More humid with lows
in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
around 80.
$$
TXZ132-162115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
326 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with
lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ130-162115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
326 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. More humid with lows
in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
around 80.
$$
TXZ129-162115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
326 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ141-162115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
326 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. More humid with lows
in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ142-162115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
326 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming east 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with
lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ156-162115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
326 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming east 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ157-162115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
326 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ143-162115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
326 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with
lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
around 80.
$$
TXZ144-162115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
326 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
around 80.
$$
TXZ133-162115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
326 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
around 80.
$$
TXZ134-162115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
326 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the upper
60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ145-162115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
326 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
around 80.
$$
TXZ146-162115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
326 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the upper
60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ161-162115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
326 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with
lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
around 80.
$$
TXZ160-162115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
326 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the upper
60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ174-162115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
326 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the upper
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ175-162115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
326 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with
lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ162-162115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
326 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with
lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ147-162115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
326 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with
lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
around 80.
$$
TXZ148-162115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
326 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with
lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ135-162115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
326 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with
lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ122-162115-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
326 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with
lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ121-162115-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
326 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ120-162115-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
326 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ105-162115-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
326 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ123-162115-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
326 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with
lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ107-162115-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
326 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with
lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ106-162115-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
326 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with
lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ095-162115-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
326 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ094-162115-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
326 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in
the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
