TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 22, 2020

627 FPUS54 KFWD 230905

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

405 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

TXZ119-232115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

405 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling

into the mid 50s this afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. More humid with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper

40s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ118-232115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

405 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into

the lower 50s this afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer. More humid with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures falling into the mid

40s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ159-232115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

405 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. West winds 10 to

15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer. More humid with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling to around 50 in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the morning...then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ158-232115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

405 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much

warmer. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

TXZ104-232115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

405 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s

this afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. More humid with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures falling into the mid

40s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ103-232115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

405 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s

this afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this

morning. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. More humid with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. Temperatures falling into the lower

40s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ093-232115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

405 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s

this afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

around 60. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. More humid with highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cold

with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ092-232115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

405 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling

into the mid 40s this afternoon. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning...then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid

40s. Temperatures falling to around 40 in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ091-232115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

405 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning...then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ102-232115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

405 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling

into the mid 40s this afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ101-232115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

405 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 40s this afternoon. North winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with

lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ100-232115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

405 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cold

with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ115-232115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

405 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with

lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ116-232115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

405 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Much cooler with highs around 60. Temperatures

falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ117-232115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

405 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling

into the upper 40s this afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer. More humid with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. Temperatures falling into the lower

40s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ131-232115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

405 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling to

around 50 this afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph this morning. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much warmer. More humid with highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ132-232115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

405 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into

the lower 50s this afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much warmer. More humid with highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ130-232115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

405 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 40s this afternoon. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. Temperatures falling to around 40 in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ129-232115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

405 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. North winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ141-232115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

405 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 40s this afternoon. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much warmer. More humid with highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. Temperatures falling into the lower

40s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ142-232115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

405 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid

60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s this afternoon.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs around 50. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ156-232115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

405 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs around 70. Temperatures

falling into the mid 50s this afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much warmer. More humid with highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ157-232115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

405 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower

70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s this afternoon.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 20 to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer. More humid with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ143-232115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

405 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Breezy and much cooler with highs in

the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s this

afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 20 to

25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much warmer. More humid with highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures falling into the mid

40s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ144-232115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

405 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 70. Temperatures falling

into the mid 50s this afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much warmer. More humid with highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures falling into the mid

40s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ133-232115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

405 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling

into the lower 50s this afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer. More humid with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures falling into the mid

40s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ134-232115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

405 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid

50s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer. More humid with highs around

80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper

40s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ145-232115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

405 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling

into the mid 50s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

north 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer. More humid with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper

40s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ146-232115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

405 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper

50s this afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer. More humid with highs around

80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs around 60. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ161-232115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

405 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into

the upper 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much warmer. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid

50s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ160-232115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

405 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much warmer. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid

50s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ174-232115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

405 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s this

afternoon. South winds around 5 mph becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows around 50.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much warmer. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper

50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ175-232115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

405 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s this

afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling to around

60 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ162-232115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

405 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Temperatures falling into the mid

60s this afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer. More humid with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 60s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ147-232115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

405 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling to

around 60 this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid

50s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ148-232115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

405 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into

the lower 60s this afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling to around

60 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ135-232115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

405 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid

50s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ122-232115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

405 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper

50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs around 60. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ121-232115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

405 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s this

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. More humid with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling to around 50 in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ120-232115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

405 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Much cooler

with highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s this

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. More humid with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper

40s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ105-232115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

405 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid

50s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper

40s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ123-232115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

405 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s this

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower

50s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ107-232115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

405 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s this

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower

50s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ106-232115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

405 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Much cooler

with highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s this

afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower

50s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ095-232115-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

405 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s

this afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ094-232115-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

405 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s

this afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

