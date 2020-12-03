TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 2, 2020
_____
535 FPUS54 KFWD 030906
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
306 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020
TXZ119-040030-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
306 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ118-040030-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
306 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ159-040030-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
306 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ158-040030-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
306 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ104-040030-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
306 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to
15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ103-040030-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
306 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ093-040030-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
306 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ092-040030-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
306 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ091-040030-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
306 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler
with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ102-040030-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
306 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ101-040030-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
306 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear.
Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ100-040030-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
306 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ115-040030-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
306 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ116-040030-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
306 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ117-040030-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
306 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ131-040030-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
306 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ132-040030-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
306 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ130-040030-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
306 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ129-040030-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
306 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ141-040030-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
306 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ142-040030-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
306 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ156-040030-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
306 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ157-040030-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
306 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ143-040030-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
306 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ144-040030-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
306 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ133-040030-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
306 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ134-040030-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
306 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing
to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ145-040030-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
306 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ146-040030-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
306 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ161-040030-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
306 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ160-040030-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
306 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ174-040030-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
306 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ175-040030-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
306 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ162-040030-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
306 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ147-040030-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
306 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ148-040030-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
306 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ135-040030-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
306 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ122-040030-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
306 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ121-040030-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
306 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ120-040030-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
306 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ105-040030-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
306 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ123-040030-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
306 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ107-040030-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
306 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ106-040030-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
306 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ095-040030-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
306 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ094-040030-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
306 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather