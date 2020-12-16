TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 15, 2020

_____

860 FPUS54 KFWD 160903

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

303 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

TXZ119-162330-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

303 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ118-162330-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

303 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ159-162330-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

303 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ158-162330-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

303 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ104-162330-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

303 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ103-162330-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

303 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ093-162330-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

303 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ092-162330-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

303 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ091-162330-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

303 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ102-162330-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

303 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ101-162330-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

303 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ100-162330-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

303 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ115-162330-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

303 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ116-162330-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

303 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ117-162330-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

303 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ131-162330-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

303 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ132-162330-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

303 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ130-162330-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

303 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ129-162330-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

303 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ141-162330-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

303 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ142-162330-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

303 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ156-162330-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

303 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ157-162330-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

303 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ143-162330-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

303 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ144-162330-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

303 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ133-162330-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

303 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ134-162330-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

303 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ145-162330-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

303 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ146-162330-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

303 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ161-162330-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

303 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Not as cool with lows

around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ160-162330-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

303 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ174-162330-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

303 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ175-162330-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

303 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ162-162330-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

303 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ147-162330-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

303 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Not as cool with lows

around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ148-162330-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

303 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ135-162330-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

303 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ122-162330-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

303 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ121-162330-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

303 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ120-162330-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

303 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ105-162330-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

303 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ123-162330-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

303 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ107-162330-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

303 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ106-162330-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

303 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ095-162330-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

303 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ094-162330-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

303 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather