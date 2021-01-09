TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 8, 2021 _____ 557 FPUS54 KFWD 090918 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 318 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 TXZ119-092215- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 318 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain in the morning, then snow and rain in the afternoon. Up to one inch of snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow in the evening. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ118-092215- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 318 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Snow. Around an inch of snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow in the evening. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ159-092215- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 318 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight. No snow accumulation expected. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the evening. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ158-092215- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 318 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of snow after midnight. No snow accumulation expected. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Around an inch of snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the evening. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ104-092215- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 318 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of snow in the morning, then rain likely with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Around half an inch of snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow in the evening. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ103-092215- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 318 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Up to one inch of snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow in the evening. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ093-092215- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 318 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Around half an inch of snow accumulation possible. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ092-092215- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 318 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of snow in the morning, then rain likely with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Around half an inch of snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the evening. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ091-092215- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 318 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Up to one inch of snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the evening. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ102-092215- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 318 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow with rain likely in the afternoon. Around an inch of snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the evening. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ101-092215- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 318 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight. No snow accumulation expected. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the evening. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ100-092215- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 318 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight. No snow accumulation expected. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ115-092215- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 318 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight. A light dusting of snow possible. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ116-092215- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 318 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight. No snow accumulation expected. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the evening. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ117-092215- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 318 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight. No snow accumulation expected. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the evening. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ131-092215- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 318 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight. No snow accumulation expected. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow in the evening. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ132-092215- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 318 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight. No snow accumulation expected. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow in the evening. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ130-092215- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 318 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight. No snow accumulation expected. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the evening. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ129-092215- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 318 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight. A light dusting of snow possible. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ141-092215- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 318 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight. A light dusting of snow possible. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ142-092215- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 318 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight. No snow accumulation expected. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ156-092215- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 318 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight. No snow accumulation expected. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the evening. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ157-092215- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 318 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight. No snow accumulation expected. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow in the evening. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ143-092215- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 318 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight. No snow accumulation expected. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the evening. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ144-092215- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 318 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight. No snow accumulation expected. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow in the evening. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ133-092215- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 318 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight. No snow accumulation expected. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow in the evening. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ134-092215- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 318 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Snow. Around an inch of snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the evening. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ145-092215- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 318 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight. No snow accumulation expected. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the evening. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ146-092215- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 318 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Around an inch of snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the evening. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ161-092215- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 318 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight. No snow accumulation expected. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain in the morning. Snow. Around an inch of snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ160-092215- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 318 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight. No snow accumulation expected. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Around an inch of snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the evening. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ174-092215- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 318 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of snow after midnight. No snow accumulation expected. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Up to one inch of snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the evening. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ175-092215- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 318 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight. No snow accumulation expected. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Around an inch of snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperatures falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ162-092215- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 318 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain likely with a slight chance of snow in the morning, then snow and rain in the afternoon. Around an inch of snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ147-092215- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 318 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain likely with a slight chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Around an inch of snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ148-092215- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 318 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...A chance of rain with a slight chance of snow in the morning, then rain with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Up to one inch of snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ135-092215- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 318 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...A chance of rain with a slight chance of snow in the morning, then rain with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Up to one inch of snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ122-092215- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 318 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...A chance of rain with a slight chance of snow in the morning, then rain with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Around half an inch of snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ121-092215- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 318 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...A chance of rain with a slight chance of snow in the morning, then rain with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Up to one inch of snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ120-092215- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 318 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...A chance of rain with a slight chance of snow in the morning, then rain with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Around half an inch of snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ105-092215- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 318 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of snow in the morning, then rain likely with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Around half an inch of snow accumulation possible. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ123-092215- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 318 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...A chance of rain with a slight chance of snow in the morning, then rain with a chance of snow in the afternoon. A light dusting of snow possible. Highs around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ107-092215- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 318 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely with a chance of snow in the afternoon. A light dusting of snow possible. Highs around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ106-092215- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 318 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. No snow accumulation expected. Highs around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ095-092215- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 318 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ094-092215- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 318 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. A light dusting of snow possible. Highs around 40. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather