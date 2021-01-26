TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 25, 2021 _____ 535 FPUS54 KFWD 260949 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 349 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021 TXZ119-262230- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 349 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ118-262230- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 349 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as cool with lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ159-262230- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 349 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ158-262230- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 349 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ104-262230- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 349 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ103-262230- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 349 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ093-262230- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 349 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ092-262230- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 349 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ091-262230- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 349 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ102-262230- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 349 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ101-262230- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 349 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ100-262230- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 349 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ115-262230- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 349 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ116-262230- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 349 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ117-262230- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 349 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ131-262230- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 349 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ132-262230- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 349 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ130-262230- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 349 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ129-262230- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 349 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ141-262230- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 349 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ142-262230- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 349 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ156-262230- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 349 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ157-262230- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 349 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ143-262230- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 349 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ144-262230- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 349 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ133-262230- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 349 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ134-262230- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 349 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ145-262230- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 349 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ146-262230- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 349 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ161-262230- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 349 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ160-262230- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 349 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ174-262230- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 349 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ175-262230- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 349 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ162-262230- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 349 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ147-262230- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 349 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ148-262230- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 349 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ135-262230- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 349 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ122-262230- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 349 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ121-262230- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 349 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ120-262230- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 349 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ105-262230- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 349 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ123-262230- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 349 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ107-262230- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 349 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ106-262230- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 349 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ095-262230- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 349 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ094-262230- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 349 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$