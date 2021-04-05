TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 4, 2021 _____ 872 FPUS54 KFWD 050823 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 TXZ119-052115- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ118-052115- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ159-052115- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ158-052115- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ104-052115- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Less humid with highs around 80. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ103-052115- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ093-052115- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ092-052115- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ091-052115- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows around 60. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ102-052115- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ101-052115- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ100-052115- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ115-052115- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ116-052115- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ117-052115- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ131-052115- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ132-052115- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ130-052115- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ129-052115- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ141-052115- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ142-052115- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ156-052115- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ157-052115- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ143-052115- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ144-052115- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ133-052115- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ134-052115- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ145-052115- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Less humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ146-052115- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ161-052115- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ160-052115- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ174-052115- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ175-052115- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ162-052115- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ147-052115- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ148-052115- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ135-052115- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ122-052115- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ121-052115- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ120-052115- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ105-052115- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ123-052115- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ107-052115- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ106-052115- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ095-052115- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ094-052115- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. 