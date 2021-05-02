TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 1, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

313 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

TXZ119-022145-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

313 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Warmer with highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ118-022145-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

313 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Warmer with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ159-022145-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

313 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ158-022145-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

313 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ104-022145-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

313 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 80. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ103-022145-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

313 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 80. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ093-022145-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

313 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 60. West winds around 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ092-022145-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

313 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ091-022145-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

313 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Warmer with

highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ101-022145-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

313 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Warmer with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ100-022145-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

313 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Warmer with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ115-022145-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

313 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ116-022145-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

313 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Warmer with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ102-117-022145-

Wise-Parker-

Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford,

and Briar

313 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Warmer with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ131-022145-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

313 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Warmer with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ132-022145-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

313 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ130-022145-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

313 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ129-022145-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

313 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ141-022145-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

313 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ142-022145-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

313 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ156-022145-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

313 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ157-022145-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

313 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ143-022145-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

313 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ144-022145-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

313 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ133-022145-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

313 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Warmer with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ134-022145-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

313 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ145-022145-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

313 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Warmer with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ146-022145-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

313 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ161-022145-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

313 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers this

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ160-022145-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

313 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ174-022145-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

313 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ175-022145-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

313 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ162-022145-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

313 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ147-022145-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

313 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ148-022145-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

313 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ135-022145-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

313 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ122-022145-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

313 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ121-022145-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

313 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ120-022145-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

313 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ105-022145-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

313 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ123-022145-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

313 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ107-022145-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

313 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ106-022145-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

313 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with

highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ095-022145-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

313 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with

highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ094-022145-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

313 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

