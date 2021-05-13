TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 12, 2021

_____

003 FPUS54 KFWD 130822 AAA

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas...UPDATED

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

TXZ119-132115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ118-132115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ159-132115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ158-132115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ104-132115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ103-132115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ093-132115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ092-132115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ091-132115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ101-132115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ100-132115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ115-132115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ116-132115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ102-117-132115-

Wise-Parker-

Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford,

and Briar

322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ131-132115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ132-132115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ130-132115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ129-132115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ141-132115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ142-132115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ156-132115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ157-132115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ143-132115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ144-132115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ133-132115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ134-132115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ145-132115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ146-132115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ161-132115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ160-132115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ174-132115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ175-132115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ162-132115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ147-132115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ148-132115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ135-132115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ122-132115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ121-132115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

TXZ120-132115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

TXZ105-132115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ123-132115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ107-132115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ106-132115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ095-132115-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ094-132115-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

322 AM CDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

24

_____

