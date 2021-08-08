TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 7, 2021

_____

843 FPUS54 KFWD 080812

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

312 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

TXZ119-082115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

312 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ118-082115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

312 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ159-082115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

312 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index values up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ158-082115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

312 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ104-082115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

312 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index

values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ103-082115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

312 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ093-082115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

312 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ092-082115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

312 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ091-082115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

312 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

this morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ101-082115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

312 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

this morning. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ100-082115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

312 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

this morning. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ115-082115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

312 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

this morning. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index

values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ116-082115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

312 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ102-117-082115-

Wise-Parker-

Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford,

and Briar

312 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ131-082115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

312 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ132-082115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

312 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ130-082115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

312 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ129-082115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

312 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ141-082115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

312 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ142-082115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

312 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ156-082115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

312 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ157-082115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

312 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ143-082115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

312 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ144-082115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

312 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ133-082115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

312 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ134-082115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

312 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ145-082115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

312 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ146-082115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

312 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ161-082115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

312 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ160-082115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

312 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up

to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ174-082115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

312 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ175-082115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

312 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up

to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ162-082115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

312 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ147-082115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

312 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up

to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ148-082115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

312 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ135-082115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

312 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up

to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ122-082115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

312 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values

up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up

to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up

to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ121-082115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

312 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ120-082115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

312 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

$$

TXZ105-082115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

312 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up

to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up

to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

$$

TXZ123-082115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

312 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values

up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ107-082115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

312 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up

to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ106-082115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

312 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up

to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ095-082115-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

312 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up

to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ094-082115-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

312 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up

to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up

to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather