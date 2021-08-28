TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 27, 2021 _____ 526 FPUS54 KFWD 281012 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 512 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021 TXZ119-282115- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 512 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ118-282115- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 512 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ159-282115- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 512 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ158-282115- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 512 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ104-282115- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 512 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ103-282115- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 512 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ093-282115- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 512 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ092-282115- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 512 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ091-282115- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 512 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ101-282115- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 512 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ100-282115- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 512 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ115-282115- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 512 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ116-282115- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 512 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ102-117-282115- Wise-Parker- Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford, and Briar 512 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ131-282115- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 512 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ132-282115- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 512 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ130-282115- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 512 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ129-282115- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 512 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ141-282115- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 512 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ142-282115- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 512 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ156-282115- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 512 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ157-282115- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 512 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ143-282115- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 512 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ144-282115- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 512 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ133-282115- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 512 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ134-282115- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 512 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ145-282115- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 512 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ146-282115- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 512 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ161-282115- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 512 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ160-282115- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 512 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ174-282115- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 512 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ175-282115- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 512 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ162-282115- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 512 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ147-282115- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 512 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ148-282115- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 512 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ135-282115- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 512 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ122-282115- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 512 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ121-282115- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 512 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ120-282115- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 512 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ105-282115- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 512 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ123-282115- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 512 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ107-282115- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 512 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ106-282115- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 512 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ095-282115- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 512 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ094-282115- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 512 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather