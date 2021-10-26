TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 25, 2021 _____ 713 FPUS54 KFWD 260806 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 306 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 TXZ119-262130- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 306 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts to between 35 and 40 mph possible. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ118-262130- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 306 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, Windy with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts to between 35 and 40 mph possible. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ159-262130- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 306 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Thunderstorms likely with a chance of showers in the morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler and windy in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, and cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts to between 35 and 40 mph possible. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ158-262130- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 306 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler and windy in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, and cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts to between 35 and 40 mph mph are possible. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ104-262130- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 306 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then sunny and breezy in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, windy, and cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ103-262130- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 306 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny and windy in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, windy, and cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ093-262130- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 306 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then sunny and windy in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, windy, and cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ092-262130- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 306 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ091-262130- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 306 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Much cooler. Less humid with highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ101-262130- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 306 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ100-262130- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 306 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ115-262130- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 306 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ116-262130- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 306 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ102-117-262130- Wise-Parker- Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford, and Briar 306 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ131-262130- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 306 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ132-262130- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 306 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ130-262130- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 306 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ129-262130- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 306 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ141-262130- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 306 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ142-262130- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 306 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ156-262130- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 306 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ157-262130- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 306 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ143-262130- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 306 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ144-262130- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 306 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ133-262130- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 306 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ134-262130- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 306 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ145-262130- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 306 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Thunderstorms likely with a chance of showers in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ146-262130- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 306 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ161-262130- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 306 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ160-262130- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 306 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling to around 70 in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ174-262130- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 306 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ175-262130- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 306 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling to around 70 in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ162-262130- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 306 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ147-262130- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 306 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ148-262130- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 306 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ135-262130- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 306 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ122-262130- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 306 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ121-262130- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 306 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ120-262130- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 306 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ105-262130- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 306 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ123-262130- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 306 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ107-262130- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 306 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ106-262130- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 306 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ095-262130- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 306 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ094-262130- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 306 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather