TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

308 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

TXZ119-252230-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

308 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Colder with

lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ118-252230-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

308 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible, becoming 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Colder with

lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ159-252230-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

308 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy and much cooler with highs around 60. North winds 20 to

25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Wind gusts up to

35 mph are possible.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ158-252230-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

308 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Breezy,

cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ104-252230-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

308 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Much colder

with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ103-252230-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

308 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder

with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ093-252230-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

308 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower

50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder

with lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ092-252230-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

308 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower

50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder

with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ091-252230-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

308 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder with lows

in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ102-252230-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

308 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder

with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ101-252230-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

308 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder

with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ100-252230-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

308 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder

with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ115-252230-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

308 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Colder with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ116-252230-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

308 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Colder with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ117-252230-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

308 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Colder with

lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ131-252230-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

308 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Colder with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ132-252230-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

308 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ130-252230-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

308 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ129-252230-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

308 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Colder with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ141-252230-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

308 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ142-252230-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

308 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph this

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ156-252230-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

308 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph

are possible, becoming north 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ157-252230-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

308 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph

are possible.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ143-252230-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

308 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph this

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ144-252230-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

308 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph this

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ133-252230-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

308 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ134-252230-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

308 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph this

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ145-252230-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

308 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph this

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ146-252230-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

308 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Breezy and much cooler with highs around 60. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ161-252230-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

308 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ160-252230-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

308 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible, becoming

north 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ174-252230-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

308 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ175-252230-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

308 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

north with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ162-252230-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

308 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

north with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ147-252230-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

308 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming north 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ148-252230-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

308 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming north 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ135-252230-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

308 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ122-252230-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

308 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Much

colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ121-252230-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

308 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Much

colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ120-252230-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

308 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph this

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Much colder

with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ105-252230-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

308 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Much colder

with lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ123-252230-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

308 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Much colder

with lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ107-252230-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

308 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Much colder

with lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ106-252230-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

308 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Much colder

with lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ095-252230-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

308 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Much colder

with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ094-252230-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

308 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Much

colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

