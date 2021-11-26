TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 25, 2021

243 FPUS54 KFWD 260910

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

310 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

TXZ119-262215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

310 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ118-262215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

310 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of frost this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ159-262215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

310 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ158-262215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

310 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ104-262215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

310 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the

mid 50s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ103-262215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

310 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ093-262215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

310 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ092-262215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

310 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ091-262215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

310 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs around 60.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ102-262215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

310 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ101-262215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

310 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

60. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ100-262215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

310 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ115-262215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

310 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ116-262215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

310 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

60. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ117-262215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

310 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of frost this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ131-262215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

310 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of frost this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ132-262215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

310 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas

of frost this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ130-262215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

310 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of frost this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ129-262215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

310 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of frost this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ141-262215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

310 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

frost this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ142-262215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

310 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ156-262215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

310 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ157-262215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

310 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ143-262215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

310 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ144-262215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

310 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ133-262215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

310 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of frost this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ134-262215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

310 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy frost this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ145-262215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

310 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ146-262215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

310 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

frost this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ161-262215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

310 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ160-262215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

310 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ174-262215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

310 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ175-262215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

310 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ162-262215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

310 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly cloudy. Cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ147-262215-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

310 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ148-262215-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

310 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ135-262215-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

310 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy frost this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ122-262215-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

310 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of frost this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ121-262215-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

310 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of frost this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ120-262215-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

310 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Areas of frost

this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the

mid 50s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ105-262215-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

310 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Areas of frost

this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 50s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ123-262215-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

310 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Areas of frost

this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s

in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ107-262215-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

310 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Areas of frost

this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ106-262215-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

310 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ095-262215-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

310 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ094-262215-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

310 AM CST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

