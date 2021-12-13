TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 12, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

301 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

TXZ119-132230-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

301 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ118-132230-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

301 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with showers likely. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ159-132230-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

301 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ158-132230-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

301 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ104-132230-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

301 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

More humid with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with showers likely. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ103-132230-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

301 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Cooler with highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with showers likely. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ093-132230-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

301 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature

rising into the upper 50s after midnight. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ092-132230-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

301 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature

rising into the upper 50s after midnight. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ091-132230-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

301 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature

rising into the upper 50s after midnight. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

TXZ102-132230-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

301 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature

rising into the upper 50s after midnight. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ101-132230-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

301 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ100-132230-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

301 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ115-132230-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

301 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ116-132230-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

301 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ117-132230-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

301 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ131-132230-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

301 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ132-132230-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

301 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs around 70. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ130-132230-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

301 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ129-132230-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

301 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ141-132230-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

301 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ142-132230-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

301 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ156-132230-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

301 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and much cooler with highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ157-132230-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

301 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ143-132230-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

301 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ144-132230-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

301 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ133-132230-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

301 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs around 70. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ134-132230-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

301 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ145-132230-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

301 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and much cooler with highs around 50. Temperatures falling

into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ146-132230-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

301 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ161-132230-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

301 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Temperature

rising into the lower 60s after midnight. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ160-132230-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

301 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Temperature rising into the lower 60s after midnight. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ174-132230-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

301 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows around 50.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 50s. Temperatures falling to around 50 in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ175-132230-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

301 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature rising into the lower 60s after midnight. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows around 50.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ162-132230-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

301 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Temperature

rising into the lower 60s after midnight. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 50s. Temperatures falling to around 50 in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ147-132230-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

301 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Temperature

rising to around 60 after midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ148-132230-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

301 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Temperature

rising into the lower 60s after midnight. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ135-132230-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

301 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Temperature

rising into the lower 60s after midnight. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ122-132230-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

301 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Temperature

rising into the lower 60s after midnight. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures falling

into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ121-132230-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

301 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and much cooler with highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ120-132230-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

301 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and much cooler with highs around 50. Temperatures falling

into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ105-132230-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

301 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. More humid with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ123-132230-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

301 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Temperature

rising to around 60 after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. More humid with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ107-132230-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

301 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Temperature

rising into the upper 50s after midnight. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. More humid with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ106-132230-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

301 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. More humid with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with showers likely. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ095-132230-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

301 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

More humid with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with showers likely. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ094-132230-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

301 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature

rising into the upper 50s after midnight. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. More humid with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with showers likely. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

