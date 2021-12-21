TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 20, 2021

_____

500 FPUS54 KFWD 210917

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

317 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

TXZ119-212215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

317 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ118-212215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

317 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ159-212215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

317 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ158-212215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

317 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ104-212215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

317 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ103-212215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

317 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ093-212215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

317 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ092-212215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

317 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ091-212215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

317 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ102-212215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

317 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ101-212215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

317 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ100-212215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

317 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ115-212215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

317 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ116-212215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

317 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ117-212215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

317 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ131-212215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

317 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ132-212215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

317 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ130-212215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

317 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ129-212215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

317 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ141-212215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

317 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ142-212215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

317 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ156-212215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

317 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ157-212215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

317 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ143-212215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

317 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ144-212215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

317 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ133-212215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

317 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ134-212215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

317 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ145-212215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

317 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ146-212215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

317 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

40. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ161-212215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

317 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ160-212215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

317 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 60. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ174-212215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

317 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ175-212215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

317 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ162-212215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

317 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ147-212215-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

317 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ148-212215-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

317 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ135-212215-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

317 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ122-212215-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

317 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ121-212215-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

317 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ120-212215-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

317 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ105-212215-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

317 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ123-212215-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

317 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ107-212215-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

317 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ106-212215-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

317 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ095-212215-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

317 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ094-212215-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

317 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather