TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 30, 2021 _____ 468 FPUS54 KFWD 310908 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 308 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 TXZ119-312230- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 308 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 above after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ118-312230- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 308 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 above after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 3 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ159-312230- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 308 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy and much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Wind chill values as low as 9 above after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ158-312230- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 308 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible, becoming north with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 12 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ104-312230- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 308 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 19. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 above after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 1 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ103-312230- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 308 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 19. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 above. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 1 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ093-312230- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 308 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 17. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. $$ TXZ092-312230- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 308 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 16. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. $$ TXZ091-312230- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 308 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 15. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. $$ TXZ102-312230- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 308 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 17. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 above. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 1 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill values around 20 in the morning. $$ TXZ101-312230- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 308 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 15. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. $$ TXZ100-312230- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 308 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 16. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 1 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. $$ TXZ115-312230- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 308 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 18. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 above. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 2 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. $$ TXZ116-312230- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 308 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 18. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 above. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50. Wind chill values around 20 in the morning. $$ TXZ117-312230- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 308 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 18. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 above. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 1 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ131-312230- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 308 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 19. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 above after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 2 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ132-312230- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 308 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 19. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 above after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 2 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ130-312230- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 308 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 19. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 above after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 2 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ129-312230- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 308 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Temperatures falling to around 60 in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 18. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. Wind chill values around 20 in the morning. $$ TXZ141-312230- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 308 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 19. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Wind chill values as low as 2 above after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 2 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ142-312230- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 308 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 19. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Wind chill values as low as 2 above after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 2 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ156-312230- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 308 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 above after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ157-312230- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 308 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 above after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ143-312230- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 308 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 19. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Wind chill values as low as 3 above after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 2 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ144-312230- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 308 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Wind chill values as low as 3 above after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 2 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ133-312230- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 308 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 above after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 3 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ134-312230- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 308 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 above after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 6 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ145-312230- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 308 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Wind chill values as low as 7 above after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ146-312230- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 308 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 above after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 7 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ161-312230- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 308 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Wind chill values as low as 11 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ160-312230- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 308 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 13 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ174-312230- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 308 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Wind chill values as low as 16 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 12 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ175-312230- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 308 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 14 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ162-312230- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 308 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder. Less humid with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ147-312230- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 308 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 above after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 7 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ148-312230- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 308 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder. Less humid with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 11 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 8 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ135-312230- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 308 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder. Less humid with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 above after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 7 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ122-312230- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 308 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 above after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 3 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ121-312230- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 308 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 4 above after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 3 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ120-312230- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 308 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy and much colder with lows around 20. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 1 above after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 2 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ105-312230- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 308 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 18. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 1 above after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ123-312230- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 308 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 19. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 3 above after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 1 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ107-312230- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 308 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling to around 60 in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 19. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 above after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 1 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ106-312230- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 308 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 19. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 above after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 1 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 50. $$ TXZ095-312230- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 308 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 17. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Wind chill values as low as 2 above after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ094-312230- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 308 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Temperatures falling to around 50 in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 17. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather