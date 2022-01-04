TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 3, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

300 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

TXZ119-042215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

300 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature

rising into the lower 40s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ118-042215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

300 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ159-042215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

300 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as

19 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ158-042215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

300 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ104-042215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

300 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

20s. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ103-042215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

300 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ093-042215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

300 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as

19.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising

to around 40 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ092-042215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

300 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill values

around 20 in the morning.

TXZ091-042215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

300 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 19 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. Temperature rising to around 40 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill values

around 20 in the morning.

TXZ102-042215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

300 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as

17.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ101-042215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

300 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ100-042215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

300 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up

to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ115-042215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

300 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ116-042215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

300 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ117-042215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

300 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind

chill values as low as 19.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ131-042215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

300 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ132-042215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

300 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ130-042215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

300 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ129-042215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

300 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ141-042215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

300 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ142-042215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

300 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest

with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 20. Wind chill

values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much

warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ156-042215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

300 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ157-042215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

300 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ143-042215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

300 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest

with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature

rising into the mid 40s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ144-042215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

300 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature

rising into the lower 40s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ133-042215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

300 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature

rising into the lower 40s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ134-042215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

300 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 60.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature

rising into the mid 40s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ145-042215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

300 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature

rising into the mid 40s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ146-042215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

300 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 50. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ161-042215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

300 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 18 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ160-042215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

300 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ174-042215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

300 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ175-042215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

300 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature

rising into the mid 40s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ162-042215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

300 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

isolated showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ147-042215-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

300 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ148-042215-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

300 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ135-042215-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

300 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature

rising into the mid 40s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ122-042215-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

300 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. Temperatures falling into the lower

40s in the afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature

rising into the lower 40s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ121-042215-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

300 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature

rising into the lower 40s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ120-042215-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

300 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

20s. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature

rising into the lower 40s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ105-042215-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

300 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising

to around 40 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ123-042215-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

300 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising

into the lower 40s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ107-042215-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

300 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising

into the upper 30s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ106-042215-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

300 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising

into the upper 30s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ095-042215-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

300 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ094-042215-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

300 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

