Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

303 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

TXZ119-092215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

303 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ118-092215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

303 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ159-092215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

303 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ158-092215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

303 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ104-092215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

303 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ103-092215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

303 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ093-092215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

303 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ092-092215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

303 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ091-092215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

303 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ102-092215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

303 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ101-092215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

303 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ100-092215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

303 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ115-092215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

303 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ116-092215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

303 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ117-092215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

303 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ131-092215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

303 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 70.

TXZ132-092215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

303 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ130-092215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

303 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ129-092215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

303 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ141-092215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

303 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ142-092215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

303 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ156-092215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

303 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ157-092215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

303 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ143-092215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

303 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ144-092215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

303 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ133-092215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

303 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ134-092215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

303 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ145-092215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

303 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ146-092215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

303 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ161-092215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

303 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ160-092215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

303 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ174-092215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

303 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ175-092215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

303 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ162-092215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

303 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ147-092215-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

303 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ148-092215-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

303 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Light

and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ135-092215-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

303 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ122-092215-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

303 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ121-092215-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

303 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ120-092215-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

303 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ105-092215-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

303 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ123-092215-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

303 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ107-092215-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

303 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ106-092215-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

303 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ095-092215-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

303 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ094-092215-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

303 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

