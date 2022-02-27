TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 26, 2022 _____ 824 FPUS54 KFWD 270900 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 TXZ119-272315- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ118-272315- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 18 this morning. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ159-272315- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ158-272315- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ104-272315- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ103-272315- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 16 this morning. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ093-272315- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ092-272315- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ091-272315- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ102-272315- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ101-272315- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ100-272315- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ115-272315- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ116-272315- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ117-272315- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 15 this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ131-272315- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 16 this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ132-272315- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 16 this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ130-272315- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16 this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ129-272315- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ141-272315- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ142-272315- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14 this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ156-272315- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ157-272315- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ143-272315- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17 this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ144-272315- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17 this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ133-272315- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18 this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ134-272315- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ145-272315- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ146-272315- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ161-272315- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ160-272315- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ174-272315- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ175-272315- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ162-272315- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ147-272315- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ148-272315- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ135-272315- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ122-272315- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ121-272315- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ120-272315- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ105-272315- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ123-272315- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ107-272315- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ106-272315- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ095-272315- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ094-272315- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. 