TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 10, 2022

251 FPUS54 KFWD 110727

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

127 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

TXZ119-111015-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

127 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain, sleet and snow likely in the afternoon. Very light snow or

sleet accumulations possible. Trace amounts of ice accumulation

possible. Much colder with highs in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 19.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ118-111015-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

127 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain with a slight

chance of sleet in the morning, then rain, sleet likely with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Very light snow or sleet

accumulations possible. Trace amounts of ice accumulation

possible. Much colder with highs in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 19.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ159-111015-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

127 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely with a slight chance of sleet in the afternoon. No sleet

accumulation expected. Brisk and much cooler with highs in the

upper 30s. Temperatures falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 16.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ158-111015-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

127 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely with a slight chance of sleet in the afternoon. No sleet

accumulation expected. Brisk and much cooler with highs around

40. North winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 17.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ104-111015-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

127 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

sleet in the morning, then rain, snow and sleet likely in the

afternoon. Very light snow or sleet accumulations possible. Trace

amounts of ice accumulation possible. Brisk and much colder with

highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 14.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of sprinkles after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ103-111015-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

127 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain with a slight

chance of sleet in the morning, then snow, sleet and rain likely

in the afternoon. Around half an inch of snow and sleet

accumulation. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Brisk

and much colder with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as

14.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ093-111015-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

127 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sleet, rain and freezing

rain in the morning, then snow and sleet likely in the afternoon.

Up to one inch of snow and sleet accumulation. Trace amounts of

ice accumulation possible. Much colder with highs in the lower

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 18.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as

14.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ092-111015-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

127 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, sleet and snow in

the morning, then snow and sleet likely in the afternoon. Up to

one inch of snow and sleet accumulation. Trace amounts of ice

accumulation possible. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 16.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as

13.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ091-111015-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

127 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of freezing rain

with a slight chance of sleet in the morning, then a chance of

sleet with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Around half

an inch of snow and sleet accumulation possible. Trace amounts of

ice accumulation possible. Much colder with highs in the lower

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ102-111015-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

127 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, sleet and rain in

the morning, then sleet likely with a chance of snow in the

afternoon. Around half an inch of snow and sleet accumulation.

Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Much colder with

highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of sprinkles with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ101-111015-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

127 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16.

.FRIDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of sleet and snow. Around half an inch of snow and sleet

accumulation possible. Trace amounts of ice accumulation

possible. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

clear. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ100-111015-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

127 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper

20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of sleet. A chance of

freezing rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of

snow in the afternoon. Very light snow or sleet accumulations

possible. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Much colder

with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 14.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ115-111015-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

127 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper

20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, sleet and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of snow and sleet in the

afternoon. Very light snow or sleet accumulations possible. Trace

amounts of ice accumulation possible. Much colder with highs in

the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 14.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ116-111015-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

127 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, rain with a slight

chance of sleet in the morning, then a chance of snow and sleet

in the afternoon. Very light snow or sleet accumulations

possible. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Much colder

with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 16.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ117-111015-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

127 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of sleet and

freezing rain in the morning, then sleet likely with a chance of

snow in the afternoon. Very light snow or sleet accumulations

possible. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Much colder

with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 16.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 14.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ131-111015-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

127 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Freezing rain likely with a

slight chance of sleet in the morning, then sleet likely with a

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Very light snow or sleet

accumulations possible. Trace amounts of ice accumulation

possible. Much colder with highs in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 18.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill

values as low as 14.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ132-111015-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

127 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with rain likely with a slight chance of sleet.

Freezing rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance of snow

in the afternoon. No snow or sleet accumulation expected. Trace

amounts of ice accumulation possible. Much colder with highs in

the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 18.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill

values as low as 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ130-111015-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

127 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

freezing rain. Additional ice accumulation of trace amounts of an

inch. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain with a

slight chance of sleet in the morning, then a chance of sleet in

the afternoon. Very light sleet accumulations possible. Trace

amounts of ice accumulation possible. Much colder with highs in

the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 16.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill values

as low as 14.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ129-111015-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

127 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

freezing rain. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain with a slight

chance of sleet in the morning, then a chance of sleet with a

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Very light snow or sleet

accumulations possible. Trace amounts of ice accumulation

possible. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 14.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ141-111015-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

127 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and freezing rain. Additional ice accumulation of trace amounts

of an inch. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, rain with a

slight chance of sleet in the morning, then a chance of sleet in

the afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected. Trace amounts of

ice accumulation possible. Much colder with highs in the lower

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 13.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ142-111015-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

127 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Freezing rain

likely in the morning, then a chance of sleet in the afternoon.

No sleet accumulation expected. Trace amounts of ice accumulation

possible. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 16.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 19. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 11.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ156-111015-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

127 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain and freezing rain likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain with a slight chance of sleet in the

afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected. Trace amounts of ice

accumulation possible. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of sprinkles. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ157-111015-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

127 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain and freezing rain likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain, snow with a slight chance of sleet in the

afternoon. No snow or sleet accumulation expected. Trace amounts

of ice accumulation possible. Much colder with highs in the upper

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low

as 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of sprinkles. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ143-111015-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

127 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain and freezing rain likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain and sleet in the afternoon. No sleet

accumulation expected. Trace amounts of ice accumulation

possible. Much colder with highs in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 18.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 13.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ144-111015-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

127 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Freezing rain likely in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow and sleet in the afternoon.

No snow or sleet accumulation expected. Trace amounts of ice

accumulation possible. Brisk and much colder with highs in the

mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 19.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ133-111015-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

127 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Freezing rain likely with a

slight chance of sleet in the morning, then sleet likely with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Very light snow or sleet

accumulations possible. Trace amounts of ice accumulation

possible. Much colder with highs in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 18.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill values

as low as 16.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ134-111015-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

127 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain, sleet and snow likely in the afternoon. No snow or sleet

accumulation expected. Trace amounts of ice accumulation

possible. Much colder with highs in the upper 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 19.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill values

as low as 18.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ145-111015-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

127 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely, a slight chance of snow and sleet in the afternoon.

No snow or sleet accumulation expected. Trace amounts of ice

accumulation possible. Brisk and much colder with highs in the

upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 16.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ146-111015-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

127 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then

cloudy with rain likely with a slight chance of sleet in the

afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected. Much cooler with highs

around 40. Temperatures falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

slight chance of rain in the evening. Colder with lows in the mid

20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. Wind chill values as

low as 17.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of sprinkles with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear

with a chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ161-111015-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

127 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 40s. Temperatures falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Wind chill values as low as 16.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear

with a chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ160-111015-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

127 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely with a slight chance of sleet in the afternoon. No sleet

accumulation expected. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. North

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Wind chill values as low as 17.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ174-111015-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

127 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the

mid 40s. Temperatures falling into the upper 30s in the

afternoon. North winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind

chill values as low as 17.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear

with a chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ175-111015-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

127 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. Temperatures falling into the upper 30s in the

afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind

chill values as low as 17.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear

with a chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ162-111015-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

127 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much colder with

lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 17.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ147-111015-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

127 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. No snow

accumulation expected. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values

as low as 17.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear

with a chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ148-111015-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

127 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow in the evening, then clear after midnight. No snow

accumulation expected. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 18.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ135-111015-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

127 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight

chance of snow in the evening, then clear after midnight. No snow

accumulation expected. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 18.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of sprinkles in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ122-111015-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

127 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then cloudy with rain and sleet likely in the afternoon.

No sleet accumulation expected. Much cooler with highs around 40.

Temperatures falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow in the evening, then clear after midnight. No snow

accumulation expected. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Wind chill values as low as 17.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ121-111015-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

127 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then

cloudy with rain, sleet and snow likely in the afternoon. Very

light snow or sleet accumulations possible. Much colder with

highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. No snow

accumulation expected. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 17.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of sprinkles with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ120-111015-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

127 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then

cloudy with rain, snow and sleet likely in the afternoon. Very

light snow or sleet accumulations possible. Trace amounts of ice

accumulation possible. Brisk and much colder with highs in the

mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 19.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill

values as low as 17.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ105-111015-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

127 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then

cloudy with rain, snow and sleet likely in the afternoon. Very

light snow or sleet accumulations possible. Trace amounts of ice

accumulation possible. Much colder with highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 18.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. No snow

accumulation expected. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values

as low as 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ123-111015-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

127 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain, sleet and snow in the afternoon. Very light

snow or sleet accumulations possible. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 30s. Temperatures falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow in the evening, then clear after midnight. No snow

accumulation expected. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ107-111015-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

127 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain, snow and sleet in the afternoon. Very light

snow or sleet accumulations possible. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 30s. Temperatures falling into the lower 30s in the

afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow in the evening, then clear after midnight. No snow

accumulation expected. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 16.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ106-111015-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

127 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely, snow and sleet in the afternoon.

Around half an inch of snow and sleet accumulation. Trace amounts

of ice accumulation possible. Much colder with highs in the upper

30s. Temperatures falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon.

North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as

19.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. No

snow accumulation expected. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 16.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ095-111015-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

127 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then

snow with rain and sleet likely in the afternoon. Around half an

inch of snow and sleet accumulation. Trace amounts of ice

accumulation possible. Much colder with highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill values

as low as 19.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow with a slight

chance of sleet in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Additional No snow or sleet accumulation expected. Cold with lows

in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ094-111015-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

127 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain with a

slight chance of sleet in the morning, then snow, sleet and rain

likely in the afternoon. Up to one inch of snow and sleet

accumulation. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Much

colder with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 18.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

slight chance of snow in the evening. Additional no snow

accumulation expected. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as

15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of sprinkles with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

