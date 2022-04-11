TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 10, 2022

_____

862 FPUS54 KFWD 110821

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

321 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

TXZ119-112200-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

321 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the lower

80s. Temperatures falling into the upper 70s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ118-112200-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

321 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ159-112200-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

321 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then sunny with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ158-112200-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

321 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then sunny with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Less humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ104-112200-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

321 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then sunny with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the lower

80s. Temperatures falling into the mid 70s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ103-112200-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

321 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy and less humid with highs

around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ093-112200-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

321 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ092-112200-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

321 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ091-112200-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

321 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper

70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ102-112200-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

321 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ101-112200-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

321 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ100-112200-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

321 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ115-112200-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

321 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 80. West winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ116-112200-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

321 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 80. West winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ117-112200-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

321 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs around 80.

West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ131-112200-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

321 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ132-112200-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

321 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the lower

80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ130-112200-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

321 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ129-112200-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

321 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ141-112200-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

321 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ142-112200-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

321 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ156-112200-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

321 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ157-112200-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

321 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ143-112200-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

321 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ144-112200-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

321 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the mid

80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ133-112200-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

321 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ134-112200-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

321 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then sunny with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the mid

80s. Temperatures falling into the upper 70s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ145-112200-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

321 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then sunny with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind

gusts up to 35 mph are possible in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ146-112200-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

321 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less

humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ161-112200-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

321 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Less humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ160-112200-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

321 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ174-112200-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

321 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Less humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ175-112200-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

321 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ162-112200-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

321 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ147-112200-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

321 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ148-112200-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

321 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ135-112200-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

321 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ122-112200-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

321 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Temperatures falling into the upper 70s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

$$

TXZ121-112200-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

321 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less

humid with highs in the mid 80s. Temperatures falling into the

upper 70s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ120-112200-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

321 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in

the lower 80s. Temperatures falling into the mid 70s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ105-112200-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

321 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 70s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ123-112200-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

321 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

$$

TXZ107-112200-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

321 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ106-112200-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

321 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

$$

TXZ095-112200-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

321 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Temperatures falling into the mid 70s

in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ094-112200-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

321 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Less humid with highs around 80. Temperatures falling

into the mid 70s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather