TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 19, 2022

784 FPUS54 KFWD 200818

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

318 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022

TXZ119-202115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

318 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy,

warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ118-202115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

318 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Breezy and

much warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ159-202115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

318 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy, warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ158-202115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

318 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ104-202115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

318 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Breezy, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ103-202115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

318 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Breezy,

warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ093-202115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

318 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Breezy, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ092-202115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

318 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Breezy and

much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ091-202115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

318 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Much warmer

with highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ102-202115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

318 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Much warmer

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ101-202115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

318 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Much warmer

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ100-202115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

318 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ115-202115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

318 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler with highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ116-202115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

318 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Much warmer

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ117-202115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

318 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Breezy and

much warmer with highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ131-202115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

318 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Much warmer

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ132-202115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

318 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Much warmer

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ130-202115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

318 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Much warmer

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ129-202115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

318 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ141-202115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

318 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Much warmer

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ142-202115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

318 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Much warmer

with highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ156-202115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

318 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Much warmer

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ157-202115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

318 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Much warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ143-202115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

318 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Much warmer

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ144-202115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

318 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy, warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ133-202115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

318 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy, warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ134-202115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

318 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ145-202115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

318 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ146-202115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

318 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ161-202115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

318 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ160-202115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

318 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ174-202115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

318 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ175-202115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

318 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ162-202115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

318 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ147-202115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

318 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ148-202115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

318 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ135-202115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

318 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ122-202115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

318 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ121-202115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

318 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ120-202115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

318 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Breezy, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ105-202115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

318 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, warmer

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing

to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ123-202115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

318 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ107-202115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

318 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ106-202115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

318 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ095-202115-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

318 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ094-202115-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

318 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy, warmer with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

