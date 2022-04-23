TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 22, 2022 _____ 780 FPUS54 KFWD 230818 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 318 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 TXZ119-232130- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 318 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ118-232130- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 318 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ159-232130- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 318 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ158-232130- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 318 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ104-232130- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 318 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ103-232130- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 318 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ093-232130- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 318 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ092-232130- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 318 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ091-232130- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 318 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ102-232130- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 318 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ101-232130- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 318 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ100-232130- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 318 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ115-232130- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 318 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling to around 70 in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ116-232130- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 318 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ117-232130- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 318 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ131-232130- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 318 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cooler with lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ132-232130- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 318 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ130-232130- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 318 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ129-232130- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 318 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ141-232130- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 318 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ142-232130- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 318 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ156-232130- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 318 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ157-232130- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 318 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ143-232130- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 318 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ144-232130- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 318 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ133-232130- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 318 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ134-232130- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 318 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ145-232130- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 318 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ146-232130- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 318 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ161-232130- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 318 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ160-232130- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 318 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ174-232130- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 318 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ175-232130- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 318 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ162-232130- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 318 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling to around 70 in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ147-232130- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 318 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ148-232130- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 318 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ135-232130- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 318 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ122-232130- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 318 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ121-232130- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 318 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ120-232130- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 318 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ105-232130- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 318 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ123-232130- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 318 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ107-232130- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 318 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ106-232130- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 318 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ095-232130- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 318 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ094-232130- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 318 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather