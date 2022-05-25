TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 24, 2022 _____ 969 FPUS54 KFWD 250932 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 432 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022 TXZ119-252300- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 432 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ118-252300- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 432 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ159-252300- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 432 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ158-252300- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 432 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ104-252300- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 432 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ103-252300- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 432 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ093-252300- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 432 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ092-252300- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 432 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ091-252300- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 432 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ102-252300- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 432 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ101-252300- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 432 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ100-252300- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 432 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ115-252300- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 432 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ116-252300- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 432 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ117-252300- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 432 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ131-252300- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 432 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ132-252300- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 432 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ130-252300- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 432 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ129-252300- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 432 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ141-252300- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 432 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ142-252300- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 432 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ156-252300- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 432 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ157-252300- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 432 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ143-252300- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 432 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ144-252300- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 432 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ133-252300- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 432 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ134-252300- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 432 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ145-252300- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 432 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ146-252300- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 432 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ161-252300- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 432 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ160-252300- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 432 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ174-252300- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 432 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ175-252300- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 432 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ162-252300- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 432 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning, then an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ147-252300- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 432 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ148-252300- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 432 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ135-252300- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 432 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ122-252300- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 432 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ121-252300- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 432 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ120-252300- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 432 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ105-252300- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 432 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ123-252300- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 432 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ107-252300- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 432 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ106-252300- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 432 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ095-252300- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 432 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ094-252300- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 432 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. $$