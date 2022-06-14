TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 13, 2022

402 FPUS54 KFWD 140900

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

400 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

TXZ119-142130-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

400 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

TXZ118-142130-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

400 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

TXZ159-142130-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

400 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

TXZ158-142130-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

400 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

TXZ104-142130-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

400 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ103-142130-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

400 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ093-142130-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

400 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up

to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ092-142130-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

400 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ091-142130-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

400 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ102-142130-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

400 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ101-142130-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

400 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ100-142130-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

400 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ115-142130-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

400 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ116-142130-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

400 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ117-142130-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

400 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, hot with highs in the upper

90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ131-142130-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

400 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, hot with highs in the upper

90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

TXZ132-142130-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

400 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, hot with highs in the upper

90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

TXZ130-142130-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

400 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ129-142130-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

400 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ141-142130-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

400 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ142-142130-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

400 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ156-142130-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

400 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ157-142130-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

400 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ143-142130-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

400 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, hot with highs in the upper

90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ144-142130-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

400 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, hot with highs in the upper

90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

TXZ133-142130-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

400 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, hot with highs in the upper

90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

TXZ134-142130-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

400 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

TXZ145-142130-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

400 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

TXZ146-142130-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

400 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

TXZ161-142130-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

400 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

TXZ160-142130-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

400 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

TXZ174-142130-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

400 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

TXZ175-142130-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

400 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

TXZ162-142130-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

400 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index values up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

$$

TXZ147-142130-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

400 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up

to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

$$

TXZ148-142130-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

400 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up

to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

$$

TXZ135-142130-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

400 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

TXZ122-142130-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

400 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

TXZ121-142130-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

400 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat

index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

TXZ120-142130-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

400 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat

index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index values up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

TXZ105-142130-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

400 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat

index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ123-142130-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

400 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

TXZ107-142130-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

400 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ106-142130-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

400 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ095-142130-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

400 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ094-142130-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

400 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather