TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 16, 2022

_____

629 FPUS54 KFWD 170800

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

300 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

TXZ119-172315-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

300 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

$$

TXZ118-172315-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

300 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

$$

TXZ159-172315-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

300 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

$$

TXZ158-172315-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

300 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

$$

TXZ104-172315-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

300 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

$$

TXZ103-172315-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

300 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

$$

TXZ093-172315-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

300 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ092-172315-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

300 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ091-172315-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

300 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ102-172315-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

300 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ101-172315-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

300 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ100-172315-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

300 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ115-172315-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

300 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ116-172315-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

300 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ117-172315-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

300 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ131-172315-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

300 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ132-172315-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

300 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ130-172315-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

300 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ129-172315-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

300 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ141-172315-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

300 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ142-172315-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

300 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ156-172315-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

300 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ157-172315-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

300 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ143-172315-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

300 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ144-172315-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

300 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ133-172315-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

300 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ134-172315-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

300 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

$$

TXZ145-172315-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

300 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ146-172315-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

300 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

$$

TXZ161-172315-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

300 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ160-172315-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

300 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

$$

TXZ174-172315-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

300 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

$$

TXZ175-172315-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

300 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

$$

TXZ162-172315-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

300 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. An isolated shower or

thunderstorm possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain less

than 20 percent.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

$$

TXZ147-172315-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

300 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain less than

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

$$

TXZ148-172315-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

300 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

less than 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with an isolated shower or

thunderstorm possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds

around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

$$

TXZ135-172315-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

300 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

less than 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. An isolated shower or

thunderstorm possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than

20 percent.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

$$

TXZ122-172315-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

300 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain less than 20 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. An isolated shower or

thunderstorm possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than

20 percent.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ121-172315-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

300 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

Heat index values up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. An isolated shower or

thunderstorm possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ120-172315-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

300 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or

thunderstorm possible in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ105-172315-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

300 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. An isolated shower or

thunderstorm possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

$$

TXZ123-172315-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

300 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain less than 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. An isolated shower or

thunderstorm possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than

20 percent.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ107-172315-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

300 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. An isolated shower or

thunderstorm possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

$$

TXZ106-172315-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

300 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or

thunderstorm possible in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain less than 20 percent.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

$$

TXZ095-172315-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

300 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with an isolated shower or

thunderstorm possible in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain less

than 20 percent.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

$$

TXZ094-172315-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

300 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or

thunderstorm possible in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

$$

