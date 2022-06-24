TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 23, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

TXZ119-242115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

TXZ118-242115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

TXZ159-242115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up

to 105.

TXZ158-242115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ104-242115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Not as warm with highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up

to 105.

TXZ103-242115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up

to 105.

TXZ093-242115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Not as warm with highs in the upper

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ092-242115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Not as warm with highs in the upper

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ091-242115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ102-242115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ101-242115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ100-242115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ115-242115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ116-242115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ117-242115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ131-242115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ132-242115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ130-242115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ129-242115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ141-242115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ142-242115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ156-242115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ157-242115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ143-242115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ144-242115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ133-242115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ134-242115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

TXZ145-242115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ146-242115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up

to 105.

TXZ161-242115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

TXZ160-242115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

TXZ174-242115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

TXZ175-242115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

TXZ162-242115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

TXZ147-242115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

TXZ148-242115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

TXZ135-242115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up

to 105.

TXZ122-242115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Heat index values up to

105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

TXZ121-242115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Heat index values up to

106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ120-242115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Heat index values up to

105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

TXZ105-242115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Heat index values up to

105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up

to 105.

TXZ123-242115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Heat index values up to

105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

TXZ107-242115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ106-242115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Not as warm with highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ095-242115-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Not as warm with highs in the upper

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ094-242115-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Not as warm with highs in the upper

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up

to 105.

