TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 26, 2022 _____ 501 FPUS54 KFWD 270805 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 305 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 TXZ119-272115- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 305 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ118-272115- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 305 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ159-272115- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 305 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ158-272115- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 305 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ104-272115- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 305 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ103-272115- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 305 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ093-272115- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 305 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ092-272115- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 305 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ091-272115- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 305 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ102-272115- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 305 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ101-272115- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 305 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ100-272115- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 305 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ115-272115- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 305 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ116-272115- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 305 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Not as warm with highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ117-272115- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 305 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Not as warm with highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ131-272115- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 305 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ132-272115- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 305 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ130-272115- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 305 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ129-272115- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 305 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ141-272115- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 305 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ142-272115- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 305 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ156-272115- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 305 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ157-272115- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 305 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ143-272115- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 305 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ144-272115- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 305 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ133-272115- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 305 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ134-272115- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 305 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ145-272115- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 305 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ146-272115- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 305 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ161-272115- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 305 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ160-272115- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 305 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ174-272115- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 305 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ175-272115- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 305 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ162-272115- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 305 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ147-272115- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 305 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ148-272115- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 305 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ135-272115- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 305 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ122-272115- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 305 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ121-272115- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 305 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ120-272115- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 305 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ105-272115- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 305 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ123-272115- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 305 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ107-272115- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 305 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as warm with highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ106-272115- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 305 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Not as warm with highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ095-272115- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 305 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ094-272115- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 305 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather