TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 1, 2022 _____ 071 FPUS54 KFWD 020853 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022 TXZ119-022115- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ118-022115- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ159-022115- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ158-022115- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ104-022115- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ103-022115- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ093-022115- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ092-022115- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ091-022115- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ102-022115- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ101-022115- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ100-022115- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ115-022115- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ116-022115- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ117-022115- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ131-022115- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ132-022115- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ130-022115- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ129-022115- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ141-022115- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ142-022115- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ156-022115- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ157-022115- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ143-022115- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ144-022115- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ133-022115- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ134-022115- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ145-022115- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ146-022115- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ161-022115- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ160-022115- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ174-022115- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ175-022115- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ162-022115- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ147-022115- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ148-022115- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ135-022115- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ122-022115- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ121-022115- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 115. $$ TXZ120-022115- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110. $$ TXZ105-022115- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ123-022115- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ107-022115- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ106-022115- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ095-022115- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ094-022115- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather