TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 1, 2022

_____

071 FPUS54 KFWD 020853

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

TXZ119-022115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ118-022115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ159-022115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to

105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ158-022115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ104-022115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ103-022115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ093-022115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ092-022115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ091-022115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ102-022115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ101-022115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ100-022115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ115-022115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

TXZ116-022115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ117-022115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ131-022115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ132-022115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ130-022115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

TXZ129-022115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ141-022115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

TXZ142-022115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ156-022115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

TXZ157-022115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

TXZ143-022115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

TXZ144-022115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ133-022115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ134-022115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid

with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ145-022115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid

with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ146-022115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ161-022115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ160-022115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to

106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ174-022115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ175-022115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to

105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ162-022115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ147-022115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ148-022115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ135-022115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ122-022115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ121-022115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 115.

$$

TXZ120-022115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid

with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110.

$$

TXZ105-022115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ123-022115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ107-022115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ106-022115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ095-022115-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ094-022115-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

353 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather